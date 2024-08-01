Q2 2024 Southern Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Scott Gammill - The Southern Company - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon, and welcome to Southern Company's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Chris Womack, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Company; and Dan Tucker, Chief Financial Officer.



Let me remind you, we'll be making forward-looking statements today in addition to providing historical information. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements including those discussed in our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings.



In addition, we will present non-GAAP financial information on