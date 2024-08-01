Q2 2024 Arrow Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Brad Windbigler -



Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Arrow Electronics Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Kiernan, our Chief Financial Officer, Raj Agarwal, President, Global Components, Rick run-up in our President of Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. Eric, Noah, during this call will make forward looking statements, including statements about our business