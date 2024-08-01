Q1 2025 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

J. Eric Bjornholt - Microchip Technology Inc - Senior Vice President and CFO



Good afternoon, everyone. During the course of this conference call, we will be making projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company.



We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions, and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to our press releases of today as well as our recent filings with the SEC that identify important risk factors that may impact Microchip's business and results of operations.



In attendance with me today are Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip's President and CEO; Steve Sanghi, Microchip's Executive Chair; Rich Simoncic, Microchip's COO; and Sajid Daudi, Microchip's Head of