Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2024 OneSpan earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Joe Maxa - OneSpan Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the OneSpan second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of OneSpan's website at investors.onespan.com.
This afternoon, after market close, OneSpan issued a press release and filed a Form 8-K with the SEC announcing results for our second quarter 2024. In addition, the company plans to file a separate Form 8-K this afternoon announcing the appointment of Victor Limongelli as President and CEO.
Victor has been the company's interim CEO since January 4, 2024. To access a copy of the press release, Form 8-Ks, and other investor
Q2 2024 OneSpan Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...