Q2 2024 OneSpan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2024 OneSpan earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Joe Maxa - OneSpan Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the OneSpan second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of OneSpan's website at investors.onespan.com.



This afternoon, after market close, OneSpan issued a press release and filed a Form 8-K with the SEC announcing results for our second quarter 2024. In addition, the company plans to file a separate Form 8-K this afternoon announcing the appointment of Victor Limongelli as President and CEO.



Victor has been the company's interim CEO since January 4, 2024. To access a copy of the press release, Form 8-Ks, and other investor