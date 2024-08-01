Q2 2024 Sight Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you for participating in today's call. Presenting today are Sight Sciences' Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Badawi; and Chief Financial Officer, Bauerlein. Also in attendance is Sight Sciences' Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Link.



Earlier today, Sight Sciences released financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and narrowed revenue and adjusted operating expense guidance for full-year 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website at investors.sightsciences.com.



I would like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward-looking statements within