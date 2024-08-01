Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sight Sciences second quarter 2024 earning results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn it over to your first speaker today, Trip Taylor, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Trip Taylor - Sight Sciences Inc - Investor Relations
Thank you for participating in today's call. Presenting today are Sight Sciences' Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Badawi; and Chief Financial Officer, Bauerlein. Also in attendance is Sight Sciences' Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Link.
Earlier today, Sight Sciences released financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and narrowed revenue and adjusted operating expense guidance for full-year 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website at investors.sightsciences.com.
I would like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward-looking statements within
Q2 2024 Sight Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...