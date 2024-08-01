Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Mohammed moving to fish. Thanks. Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for standing by. My name is Tamara and I will be your conference operator today.



Call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session at this time for opening remarks, I'd like to pass the call over to Jason Starr, Head of Investor Relations.



Jason Starr - Gen Digital Inc - Head of Investor Relation



Thank you to be a good afternoon. Welcome to Genta's first quarter of fiscal year 2025 earnings call. Joining me today are Vincent Pilette, CEO, and Natalie Derse, the CFO of. As a reminder, there will be a replay of this call posted on the Investor Relations website along with our slides and press release.



I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, all references as to the financial metrics are non-GAAP and all growth rates are year-over-year unless otherwise stated.

