Q2 2024 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, Tim. And good afternoon, and thanks for joining us today. I'll start off by sharing a few thoughts about the overall business before Jason goes through our results and outlook.



First, Q2 was another outstanding quarter with record Q2 revenue and operating earnings. Products and SI revenue was up 15% and operating earnings were up 56%, driven by continued strong demand and