Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Or no seven. Third, our vessels, please standby your program. It's about to begin it. You need assistance during the conference, please press star zero on mobile. Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Bio-Rad Second Quarter 2024 earnings results conference call and webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode.



You will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question and answer session. You may register to ask a question at any time by pressing the star and one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw yourself from queue by pressing star and be standing by if you should need any assistance.



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Head of Investor Relations, Eddie Chang.



Yong Chung - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc - VP of IR



Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today, and we will review the second quarter 2024 financial results and provide an update on key business trends per borrower. With me on the call today are Norman Schwartz, our Chief