Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Editor
Please stand by for streaming text
Portions of this transcript marked (technical difficulty) indicate audio problems. The missing text will be supplied if a replay becomes available.
Operator
Nikhil Dixit of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nikhil Dixit - Block Inc - IR
Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our second quarter 2024 earnings call. We have Jack and Amrita with us today. We will begin this call with some short remarks before opening the call directly to your questions. During Q&A, we will take questions from conference call participants. We would also like to remind everyone that we will be making forward looking statements on this call.
All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward. Looking. These forward looking statements include discussions of our outlook, strategy and guidance as well as our long-term targets and goals. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our
Q2 2024 Block Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...