Q2 2024 Workiva Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Didi, and I will be the host operator on this call. After the prepared comments, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this call is being recorded on August 1, 2024, at 5:00 PM eastern time. I would now like to turn this meeting over to your host for today's call, Mike Rost, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Workiva. Please go ahead.
Mike Rost - Workiva Inc - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Workiva's second quarter conference call. During today's call, we will review our second quarter results and discuss our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024. Today's call has been prerecorded and will include comments from our Chief Executive Officer, Julie Iskow, followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Jill Klindt. We will then open the call up for a live Q&A session.
A replay of this webcast will be available until August 14, 2024. Information to
