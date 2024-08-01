Q4 2024 Open Text Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Harry Blount - Open Text Corp - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to OpenText's fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. With me on the call today are OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; and OpenText's President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development, Madhu Ranganathan. Also joining us are Todd Cione, President, Worldwide Sales; and Paul Duggan, President and Chief Customer Officer.



Today's call is being webcast live and recorded with a replay available shortly thereafter on the OpenText Investor Relations website. Earlier today, we posted our press release and investor presentations online. These materials will supplement our prepared