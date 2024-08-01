Q2 2024 Sprout Social Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Jason Russell - Sprout Social Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome to Sprout Social Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close today and have also released an updated investor presentation, which can be found on our website. With me are Sprout Social CEO, Justyn Howard; CFO, Joe del Prado and President, Ryan Barretto.



Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking. These include, among others, statements