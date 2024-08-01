Q1 2025 REC Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the REC Limited Q1 FY '25 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Shweta Daptardar from Elara Securities Private Limited. Thank you and over to you, ma'am.



Shweta Daptardar - Elara Capital - Analyst



Thank you, Neha. Good morning all. On behalf of Elara Securities, we welcome you all to Q1 FY '25 Earnings Conference Call of REC Limited. From the esteemed management team, we have with us today Mr. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, IAS, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr.



Vijay Kumar Singh, Director of Projects; Mr. Harsh Baweja, Director of Finance; and other senior officials from the team. Without further ado, I hand over the call to Mr. Vivek Kumar Dewangan for his opening remarks, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vivek Dewangan - REC Limited - Chairman of the Board, Director(Finance