Half Year 2024 Robert Walters PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Toby Fowlston - Robert Walters PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Robert Walters 2024 Half Year Results Presentation Webcast. I'm Toby Fowlston, Chief Executive; and joining me today is David Bower, Chief Financial Officer. In terms of our agenda today, I'll shortly hand over to David to walk you through the financial and trading performance of the business over the first half. I'll then give an update on our operational focus areas before moving on to give an overview of some of the key areas in which we see the greatest opportunity to strengthen our medium-term performance, as well as the flavor of the actions that we're already taking to deliver on this.



And as usual, we'll leave plenty of time to then open up for Q&A. So as we begin, here are my key messages for today. Firstly, conditions were challenging during the first half of the year. We continue to see hiring markets globally rebase relative to the post-pandemic peak of 2022 and early 2023. And then within certain geographies, more recent macroeconomic turbulence and political