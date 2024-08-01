Q2 2024 Kinaxis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Kinaxis Incorporated fiscal 2024 second-quarter results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, Thursday, August 1, 2024.



I will now turn the call over to Rick Wadsworth, Vice President of Investor Relations at Kinaxis Incorporated. Please go ahead, Mr. Wadsworth.



Rick Wadsworth - Kinaxis Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thanks, operator. Good morning and welcome to the Kinaxis earnings call. Today, we will be discussing our first quarter results, which we issued after close of markets yesterday. With me on the call are John Sicard, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Blaine Fitzgerald, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I want to emphasize that some of the information discussed in this call is based on information as of today, August 1, 2024, and contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.



Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in