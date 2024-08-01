Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Perimeter Solutions second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Seth Barker, Head of Investor Relations for Perimeter Solutions. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
Seth Barker - Perimeter Solutions SA - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Perimeter Solutions' second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Speaking on today's call are Haitham Khouri, Chief Executive Officer; and Kyle Sable, Chief Financial Officer.
We want to remind anyone who may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, August 1, 2024, and these statements have not been, nor will they be, updated subsequent to today's call. Also, today's call may contain forward-looking statements.
These statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we
Q2 2024 Perimeter Solutions SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...