Volkswagen AG (VLKAF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Solid Financial Performance Amidst Challenges

Volkswagen AG (VLKAF) reports a 1.6% increase in sales revenue and significant progress in electric vehicle deliveries for the first half of 2024.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Sales Revenue: EUR 158.8 billion, up 1.6% year-over-year.
  • Return on Sales: 6.3% in H1, underlying return on sales at 7.1%.
  • Net Cash Flow: EUR 2.9 billion in Q2.
  • Vehicle Deliveries: 4.35 million vehicles in H1.
  • Electric Vehicle Deliveries: 317,000 units in H1, up 47% year-over-year.
  • Skoda Margin: 14.5%.
  • MAN Margin: 8.5%.
  • Lamborghini Margin: 29%.
  • Bentley Margin: 20%.
  • Porsche Margin: 17.8% in Q2.
  • Audi Margin: Close to 7% in Q2.
  • Volkswagen Brand Return on Sales: Below 1%.
  • Operating Result: EUR 10.1 billion, margin of 6.3%.
  • Automotive Net Liquidity: EUR 31.3 billion.
  • Passenger Cars Operating Result: EUR 6.5 billion, margin of 6.2%.
  • Commercial Vehicles Operating Result: EUR 2.1 billion, margin of 9.1%.
  • Financial Services Operating Result: EUR 1.4 billion, margin of 4.8%.
  • China Joint Ventures Proportionate Operating Result: EUR 2.8 billion in H1.
  • Full-Year Outlook: Sales revenue to advance by up to 5%, operating margin of 6.5% to 7%, automotive net cash flow of EUR 2.5 billion to EUR 4.5 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Volkswagen AG (VLKAF, Financial) delivered a solid set of financial results in the first half of 2024, with sales revenues increasing by 1.6% to almost EUR159 billion.
  • The company launched over 30 new models in 2024, with more to come in 2025, receiving positive feedback from customers and the automotive media.
  • Volkswagen AG (VLKAF) made significant progress in its restructuring program, which is the most comprehensive in its history.
  • The company advanced its 'in China for China' strategy, launching new models and strengthening local partnerships.
  • Volkswagen AG (VLKAF) achieved a strong net cash flow of EUR2.9 billion in Q2, almost compensating for the outflows of the first quarter.

Negative Points

  • Volkswagen AG (VLKAF) faced significant non-recurring items, including provisions related to restructuring, which impacted the reported operating margin.
  • The company experienced challenges in China due to intensified competition and economic conditions, affecting its overall performance.
  • Audi's performance was held back by supply chain shortages, resulting in a lower-than-expected margin of close to 7% in Q2.
  • Volkswagen brand's higher fixed costs and restructuring expenses led to a return on sales of below 1%.
  • The company needs to intensify its efforts to improve performance and achieve its targets in the second half of the year, particularly in cost-cutting measures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the expected synergies from the Rivian partnership and its impact on your investment budget?
A: (Oliver Blume, CEO) Our software strategy now includes partnerships with Rivian and others, which will help reduce investments in our own software development. This allows us to be more flexible regionally and improve our cost positioning. (Arno Antlitz, CFO) We expect to see a reduction in our investment budget, targeting around EUR165 billion, down from EUR170 billion, due to these synergies.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the negative equity income, particularly in China?
A: (Oliver Blume, CEO) The primary driver is the performance of our Chinese joint ventures, which have faced significant upfront investments. Additionally, new ventures like our partnership with Horizon Robotics are incurring initial costs, impacting equity income.

Q: Given the current fixed cost trends, when can we expect to see the benefits of your performance plans?
A: (Oliver Blume, CEO) We are in the early stages of implementing our performance programs, which are designed to compensate for expected headwinds and restructuring costs. We anticipate seeing positive impacts in the upcoming years as these measures take full effect.

Q: Why not set an absolute fixed cost reduction target to simplify tracking progress?
A: (Arno Antlitz, CFO) We have internal targets and are committed to transparency. The recent wage increases in Germany have impacted our fixed costs, but we are implementing restructuring measures like early retirement programs to address this. We are also focused on overall earnings per share, which includes all cost elements.

Q: How are you planning to meet the CO2 compliance targets for 2025?
A: (Oliver Blume, CEO) We are focusing on our product momentum, particularly with new electric vehicle (EV) models. Our order intake for EVs has doubled, and we are launching over 30 new models this year. We are also considering tactical measures like pooling emissions if necessary.

Q: What are the main areas that need further restructuring in the second half of the year?
A: (Oliver Blume, CEO) We are focused on ramping up our initiatives and cost reduction efforts. This includes implementing our top 10 program, which covers operational and strategic issues, and driving down costs across all brands.

Q: Can you clarify the expected free cash flow for the second half of the year?
A: (Arno Antlitz, CFO) We expect a positive operating cash flow in H2, driven by improved working capital management and higher dividends from China. We are targeting a free cash flow range of EUR2.5 billion to EUR4.5 billion, with the third quarter being weaker due to plant holidays and the fourth quarter being the strongest.

Q: How do you plan to manage the high working capital levels, particularly inventories?
A: (Arno Antlitz, CFO) We are focused on reducing inventories and improving working capital management. This includes optimizing transportation and leveraging our agency model for better pricing control. We also expect a positive impact from new model launches and improved supply chain management.

Q: What is your strategy for achieving CO2 compliance in 2025, and will you consider pooling emissions?
A: (Oliver Blume, CEO) We are relying on our strong product momentum and new EV models to meet CO2 targets. While we prefer to achieve compliance through our own efforts, we are open to considering pooling emissions if necessary to avoid penalties.

Q: How will the Rivian partnership impact your software strategy and cost structure?
A: (Oliver Blume, CEO) The partnership with Rivian allows us to leverage their existing solutions, reducing our own development costs. This will help us achieve a more competitive cost structure and improve our overall software capabilities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.