Positive Points

SES SA (SGBAF, Financial) reported half-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA fully in line with projections, with adjusted EBITDA tracking to the upper half of the range.

The networks business showed strong performance, accounting for over 54% of total revenue, with significant wins in the government sector and strong growth in the cruise segment.

The successful launch of ASTRA 1P in June is expected to sustain long-term cash flows for the Media business, serving almost 120 million households.

The transformational agreement to acquire Intelsat is expected to create a stronger multi-orbit operator, enhancing competitive positioning and driving value for stakeholders.

The company has a strong balance sheet with over EUR2 billion in cash, and has confirmed investment-grade ratings from Moody's and Fitch post-Intelsat acquisition announcement.

Negative Points

The media segment faced headwinds, particularly due to a significant impact from a customer bankruptcy in Brazil, which is expected to result in lower revenue in 2025.

Fixed data revenue declined by 15% in Q2, impacted by lower revenue from Europe and Asia, and the company is facing challenges in this segment.

The company expects a 5% impact on media revenue in 2025 due to the Brazilian customer issue, which will be on top of the mid-single-digit decline already anticipated.

Despite strong performance in networks, the company faces structural headwinds in mature markets like North America and Asia, particularly in the media segment.

The company is undergoing a significant integration process with Intelsat, which involves regulatory clearances and detailed integration planning, posing potential execution risks.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Regarding the impact from the Brazil customer in 2025, is mitigation all about cost savings, or are there other ways to recapture some of that lost revenue?

A: Primary focus is on cost savings, which we control well. Additionally, we will drive incremental revenue activities to secure additional growth and revenue. (Adel Al-Saleh, CEO)

Q: Can you give a rough idea of how much cash repayments related to C-band costs might land in the second half of '24?

A: We expect to receive over $200 million in Q3, with another $200 million to be realized in subsequent quarters of this year and during 2025. (Sandeep Jalan, CFO)

Q: Can you give us an idea of the cost of the EUR2.1 billion bridge facility and the $1 billion five-year term loan related to the Intelsat deal?

A: The entire financing is fully unsecured. The $1 billion term loan is at very competitive rates and remains within the total financing cost range of $325 million to $350 million for the combined company. (Sandeep Jalan, CFO)

Q: Can you clarify if "video" and "media" mean the same thing, especially regarding the impact of the Brazilian customer's bankruptcy?

A: Yes, "video" and "media" are the same. The impact of the Brazilian customer will be a 5% headwind to media revenue. (Adel Al-Saleh, CEO)

Q: Can you expand on the change in accounting treatments of orbital slot license rights that led to higher depreciation and amortization?

A: We have reassessed our position and are now amortizing certain orbital slot rights, which were previously not being amortized. This change reflects an impact of about EUR29 million. (Sandeep Jalan, CFO)

Q: What drove the acceleration in the decline in Q2 video revenue, and how should we think about SES video revenue trends into '25?

A: The decline was primarily due to the impact of the Brazilian customer. We expect mid-single-digit declines for 2024 and an additional 5% impact in 2025. (Adel Al-Saleh, CEO)

Q: Can you maintain the rate of growth in the government segment for the remainder of the year?

A: We expect the government business to continue delivering mid to high single-digit revenue growth, driven by strong demand from US and international governments. (Adel Al-Saleh, CEO)

Q: Can you detail the reasons behind the 15% decline in fixed data in Q2 and if this will reverse in the second half?

A: The decline was due to difficult revenues in Europe and one-off revenues in the prior year. We expect some uplift in Q3 and further ramp-up in the second half of the year. (Sandeep Jalan, CFO)

Q: Can you give us a sense of how the mPOWER backlog has been trending and how many contracts you expect to sign for the rest of the year?

A: We expect strong demand from government customers for mPOWER in the second half of the year and will announce several contracts over the next few months. (Adel Al-Saleh, CEO)

Q: Any color on the progress of the Starlink partnership and its revenue contribution?

A: The partnership is going well, particularly in the Cruise segment. We are not disclosing financial details but expect the dual-source solution to continue growing. (Adel Al-Saleh, CEO)

