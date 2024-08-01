NCC Group PLC (FRA:NZB) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways from the Full Year Report

Discover the financial performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook of NCC Group PLC (FRA:NZB) as discussed in their latest earnings call.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Gross Margin: 41.4%, a 2 percentage point increase year-on-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: 13%, a 1.3 percentage point increase year-on-year.
  • Revenue: GBP335.1 million in FY23, a GBP10.7 million decline in FY24.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (FY24): GBP42.1 million, up GBP4.9 million year-on-year at constant currency.
  • Cybersecurity Revenue: Declined by GBP5.9 million, with a 6% growth in the second half of FY24.
  • Escode Revenue: Continued positive growth at 5.4% year-on-year.
  • Cyber Gross Margin: 34.2%, a 2.4 percentage point increase year-on-year.
  • Managed Services Revenue: GBP39.5 million in the second half of FY24, representing 30% of total cyber revenue.
  • Net Debt: GBP38.5 million, an improvement of GBP11.1 million year-on-year.
  • Cash Conversion: 91%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • NCC Group PLC (FRA:NZB, Financial) achieved a 2 percentage point increase in gross margin, reaching 41.4% year-on-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13%, demonstrating improved profitability.
  • The company successfully launched a sector-based go-to-market approach in North America, expanding its footprint beyond the US tech market.
  • Managed services and digital forensics areas showed substantial growth, with managed services revenue becoming more resilient due to long-term contracts.
  • The company received recognition as the Global Partner of the Year for Splunk, highlighting its strong alliances and service delivery.

Negative Points

  • Revenue in FY24 declined by GBP10.7 million compared to FY23, primarily due to a decrease in the cybersecurity segment.
  • North America saw a significant decline in cybersecurity revenue, down by 26.8% in the first half and 19% in the second half.
  • Gross margin in the Escode business declined by 1.6 percentage points due to targeted investments.
  • Technical assurance services in North America faced challenges, impacting overall performance.
  • The company is still working on addressing market dynamics and expanding its footprint outside of historically concentrated sectors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: In terms of the strategic objectives for FY25 and how you're thinking about the cyber business going forward, can you talk about how the flywheel has evolved across the different regions and how you'd like to move that forward over time?
A: (Mike Maddison, CEO) Our capabilities and go-to-market strategies vary by region due to historical growth and acquisitions. In North America, we see significant opportunities to expand beyond technical assurance services. The UK is more mature, while Northwest Europe shows huge potential, especially in managed services. Our focus for FY25 is to build capabilities and confidently go to market with our comprehensive offerings.

Q: Are acquisitions going to be a part of your strategy?
A: (Mike Maddison, CEO) Yes, we are now more actively considering both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. (Guy Ellis, CFO) The foundational work in globalizing capabilities makes inorganic activity more feasible, and our stronger balance sheet supports this approach.

Q: Looking at the gross margins across cyber, the UK and APAC really stood out in the second half. Is there anything unusual about that number, and is it sustainable?
A: (Guy Ellis, CFO) The numbers are real, supported by high utilization rates, especially in the UK. There is an inter-company effect where work won in North America is delivered from the UK or Manila, boosting margins. We aim to improve North America's margins by adopting best practices and leveraging new tools like Kantata for better pricing decisions.

Q: What's your view on resourcing going forward, and can you share your plans for headcount in the cyber and assurance business for FY25?
A: (Guy Ellis, CFO) We're currently going through our budgeting process. Given the volatility in TAS, we're ensuring sound planning for next year. We take a global view on recruitment, allowing us to be more flexible and quicker in resourcing where needed.

Q: On Escode, can you talk about the price increases and their sustainability, and the margins on new business in critical infrastructure?
A: (Guy Ellis, CFO) Price increases have been targeted and typically in the 5-6% range. Margins on new business in critical infrastructure are not diluted and support overall margin growth.

Q: What needs to be done to grow the managed services market in North America?
A: (Mike Maddison, CEO) Success in managed services has come from integrating our offerings and targeting enterprise-level clients. In North America, the challenge is fragmentation and competition. We've invested in leadership and go-to-market strategies, but significant growth may require inorganic opportunities, though valuations are a consideration.

Q: What drove the decline in consulting, and is it an execution or market issue?
A: (Mike Maddison, CEO) The decline is due to an evolution in our consulting practice. We've invested in new leadership and broadened our offerings to include areas like digital identity and operational technology, which we believe have greater market opportunities.

Q: Can you talk about the utilization of personnel in the Philippines and the ease of shifting current work there for margin improvement?
A: (Mike Maddison, CEO) Utilization is in line with plans, and we are building talent through training. Some contracts allow flexibility to shift work, while others require renegotiation. New work is approached with flexibility to meet client needs.

Q: What's the cultural adaptation to using the Philippines facility among onshore staff?
A: (Mike Maddison, CEO) The cultural shift is positive, with strong client feedback on the quality of work from Manila. We view our team as global, deploying resources as needed to meet client requirements.

Q: Given the scale of the opportunity in managed services, are you considering increasing marketing spend?
A: (Mike Maddison, CEO) We are actively considering increasing marketing spend to build our brand and drive top-of-funnel growth. Historically, NCC Group has not been marketing-led, but we see the importance of building our reputation and driving growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.