Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Organic Growth and Strategic Asset Disposals

Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF) reports robust revenue and EBITDA growth, while advancing strategic asset sales to streamline operations and enhance shareholder value.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 7% compared to the same period last year.
  • Organic Revenue Growth: 7.4% excluding the impact from the disposal of sites in France and other effects.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 6% year-over-year.
  • EBITDA After Leases: Increased by 8% year-over-year.
  • Organic EBITDA After Leases: Increased by 10.7%.
  • Recurring Levered Free Cash Flow: Increased to EUR781 million from EUR741 million last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reached EUR49 million, benefiting from cash flow generation and EUR154 million received in the context of the remedy process.
  • Point of Presence (POP) Growth: Increased by more than 9% compared to last year.
  • Fiber and Connectivity Services Growth: Increased by 24%.
  • Small Cells and RAN as a Service Growth: Increased by 17%.
  • Broadcasting Services Growth: Increased by 3%.
  • CapEx: Maintenance CapEx expected to remain below 4% of total revenues; Expansion CapEx around EUR500 million for 2024.
  • Built-to-Suit CapEx: Expected to be around EUR1.3 billion in 2024, down from EUR1.6 billion in 2023.
  • Debt Maturity Profile: No maturities left in 2024; recent bond issuance maturing in 2029 with a coupon of 3.625%.
  • Average Cost of Debt: Stands at 2.3%, similar to last year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF, Financial) is in advanced negotiations for the disposal of its Austrian assets, which will simplify its structure and strengthen its balance sheet.
  • The company has launched its first bond as a full investment-grade issuer, which has been used to repay higher-cost variable debt.
  • Organic revenues increased by 7.4%, and organic EBITDA after leases grew by 10.7%, indicating strong business fundamentals.
  • Recurring levered free cash flow increased to EUR781 million from EUR741 million last year, showing improved cash flow generation.
  • The company is on track to meet its short and medium-term targets, demonstrating consistent delivery on its commitments.

Negative Points

  • The Austrian asset disposal process includes a EUR400 million gross write-down, which may impact overall valuation.
  • The company needs to complete antitrust reviews and receive associated proceeds before considering shareholder distributions, which could delay returns to shareholders.
  • Sequential free cash flow performance was impacted by changes in working capital, tax payments, and dividends paid to minorities in the Nordics, indicating timing effects that could affect annual performance.
  • The company faces potential risks from market consolidation, such as the integration between Hutchison and Vodafone, which could impact existing contracts and revenue streams.
  • There are ongoing discussions with clients in France and Portugal to manage counterparty risks, indicating potential vulnerabilities in these markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the write-down related to the Austrian asset sale process and its implications?
A: We are in the middle of the process and have taken a prudent approach. The new enterprise value valuation is accretive, slightly below a 20 multiple. We aim to complete the Austrian deal quickly and will discuss our plan with rating agencies post-summer. The goal is to accelerate shareholder remuneration while maintaining our investment-grade rating.

Q: How will the sale of assets in Austria and Ireland affect your guidance and growth rates?
A: Both countries are not the strongest performers in our portfolio. Post-disposal, we will provide updated guidance. The remaining portfolio is expected to show higher growth rates.

Q: What is the scale of the potential share buyback following asset sales?
A: We are committed to maintaining our investment-grade rating. Any proceeds not needed for this will be allocated to shareholder remuneration. The exact scale of the buyback will depend on the final debt reduction commitments agreed with rating agencies.

Q: How do you view the gap between public and private multiples for asset sales?
A: The gap varies case by case. Factors like buyer synergies and antitrust complexities influence the final number. Generally, our portfolio's quality and country risk are good, but the delta between public and private multiples depends on specific circumstances.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new contracts with CTIL in the UK and their impact?
A: The new contracts provide significant flexibility and transform CTIL agreements into anchor-like contracts. This enhances revenue security and offers potential for network quality improvements. If the Hutchison-Vodafone merger proceeds, we expect stable revenues with opportunities for further growth.

Q: What is your strategy for capital allocation between debt repayment and shareholder returns?
A: We will use proceeds from asset sales to repay variable debt, which is the most expensive. Fixed-rate debt maturities will also be managed. After ensuring our investment-grade rating, any remaining funds will be allocated to shareholder remuneration.

Q: How do you plan to manage the Land Co. and its returns?
A: The Land Co. aims to protect strategic sites and manage costs. We are not currently seeking minority investors but may consider optimizing the capital structure in the future. The focus is on maintaining control and ensuring high returns.

Q: What is the outlook for your build-to-suit (BTS) program and its impact on EBITDA?
A: The BTS program is accretive, similar to buying sites at slightly below 16 times EBITDA. This provides a decent return and supports our growth strategy.

Q: How do you view the potential for further asset sales in markets with lower organic growth?
A: We continuously review our portfolio and capital allocation. While some markets show strong performance, we evaluate each market's potential and may consider further asset sales if it aligns with our strategic goals.

Q: What is the worst-case scenario for the UK market if the Hutchison-Vodafone merger does not proceed?
A: The worst-case scenario is not materially different from the base case. The three UK anchor contract is secure, and any risk would come from a potential request for accelerated respiration rates, which is not significant.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.