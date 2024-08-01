Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR, Financial) delivered record results in Q2 2024, demonstrating strong execution despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company raised its full-year 2024 guidance based on solid performance and continued operational execution.

Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) completed several strategic acquisitions, including ILC Dover, which are expected to contribute significantly to revenue and growth.

The biopharma segment, particularly GLP-1 and ADC therapies, is expected to deliver double-digit growth, driven by high market demand.

The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $3.7 billion in total liquidity and a net leverage ratio of 2.0 turns, expected to decrease to 1.5 turns by year-end.

Negative Points

Organic orders declined by 1% in Q2, reflecting a challenging macroeconomic environment and elongated decision-making processes.

China's market performance was a significant drag, leading to a reduction in organic growth expectations for the second half of 2024.

The aerospace and defense segment underperformed, with revenue expectations down by approximately $30 million due to lower activity levels.

Despite strong overall performance, the PST segment saw a sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA margins, attributed to normal course revenue mix.

The company walked away from a large acquisition opportunity due to valuation concerns, indicating potential challenges in finding suitable M&A targets at acceptable prices.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the change in second-half organic assumptions?

A: The change is predominantly driven by China. Despite sequential improvement in orders from Q1 to Q2, we are taking a prudent approach and not expecting a material market change in the second half. Other market dynamics remain stable, with elongation in decision-making processes affecting order conversions.

Q: Can you provide more color on China’s impact on the organic guide?

A: China represents a significant portion of our APAC revenue. In the first half, APAC, driven by China, was down low double digits. For the second half, we expect stability with year-over-year revenue closer to flat, benefiting from easier comps.

Q: What is the outlook for the data center and service attachment markets?

A: The legacy Ingersoll Rand life science business showed strong momentum with 8% growth in Q2. We are encouraged by the biopharma business and expect double-digit growth for the year. Service attachment continues to be a high priority, with ongoing investments in service activities and recent acquisitions enhancing our capabilities.

Q: How did gross margins perform, and what are the expectations for pricing and cost dynamics?

A: Gross margins expanded due to initiatives like tech pricing and higher recurring revenue streams. Price increases contributed approximately 2.5% across the enterprise, with inflationary pressures moving sideways. We expect pricing to normalize to 1-2% gross pricing levels going forward.

Q: Can you elaborate on the decision to walk away from a larger transaction?

A: The decision was driven by valuation concerns. Despite cultivating the transaction for years, we remained disciplined in our ROI analysis and decided it was not the right timing due to valuation issues.

Q: What are the expectations for ITS margins in the second half?

A: ITS margins are expected to remain around 30%, consistent with recent performance. We anticipate sequential improvement in margins from Q3 to Q4.

Q: How are you managing the challenges related to site readiness and EPC capacity?

A: The bottlenecks in EPC capacity and site readiness are due to the backlog of mega projects. We expect these challenges to persist into 2025, providing visibility for future growth. Our second-half guidance does not embed significant improvements in these areas, so any easing would be considered upside.

Q: What are the short-cycle order trends in ITS?

A: Short-cycle orders in the PST segment showed mid-single-digit growth in Q2. Compressor orders, a significant part of ITS, also showed positive momentum, indicating healthy short-cycle business activity.

Q: How did the China market perform in the first half, and what are the expectations for the second half?

A: China performed as expected in the first half, with sequential improvement from Q1 to Q2. For the second half, we are taking a prudent approach, expecting stability rather than material improvement, given the geopolitical and market conditions.

Q: What is the impact of the ILC Dover acquisition on PST margins?

A: The ILC Dover acquisition is expected to contribute to double-digit growth in the biopharma business. The margins of the life sciences and precision tech segments within PST are comparable, supporting the overall segment margin profile.

