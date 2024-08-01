Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue and gross margin were in line with guidance, demonstrating effective cost management.

Positive momentum in logistics and semiconductor markets, with logistics achieving strong double-digit revenue growth.

Successful integration of AI into products, including the launch of the Insight L38, the world's first AI-enabled 3D industrial vision system.

Emerging customer initiative is on target to meet or exceed 80,000 customer visits in 2024, showing strong customer activity.

Martek's acquisition is performing well, contributing positively to adjusted EBITDA margin and expanding Cognex's presence in the semiconductor market.

Negative Points

Revenue declined 1% year on year, excluding Martek's and foreign exchange headwinds, revenue declined 7%.

Continued weakness in the factory automation business, particularly in automotive and consumer electronics sectors.

Adjusted gross margin was down from 74.3% to 70.3% year on year, impacted by negative mix and lower consumer electronics revenue.

Emerging customer initiative is taking longer to deliver incremental revenue of $50 million due to prolonged macro softness in factory automation markets.

China's revenue declined for the seventh consecutive quarter, indicating ongoing challenges in that region.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the emerging customer initiative and its impact on revenue expectations?

A: Robert Willett (CEO): We are seeing good traction in terms of team activity and customer engagement. However, due to prolonged macro softness in factory automation, we now expect it will take longer for the first cohort of emerging customer sales leads to deliver the incremental $50 million in revenue. Dennis Fehr (CFO): We continue to see a $25 million increase in OpEx year over year, with the ramp-up weighted towards the second half of the year.

Q: What are the current trends in the consumer electronics market, and how do you see it evolving in 2025?

A: Robert Willett (CEO): Consumer electronics remains soft with slow end-user demand, particularly in China. We have tempered expectations for 2024 due to uncertainty around project size and timing. Analysts forecast weak CapEx for this year but are more optimistic about 2025.

Q: Can you elaborate on the positive trends in the logistics sector?

A: Robert Willett (CEO): Logistics is a bright spot, with strong double-digit growth in the first half of 2024. We expect this growth to continue in the second half. The positive trends are broad-based, including e-commerce, parcel, and post sectors. We are also making progress with our modular vision tunnels, which are well-received by customers.

Q: How is the automotive sector performing, particularly in Europe and the U.S.?

A: Robert Willett (CEO): The automotive sector has declined more year-on-year in the first half of 2024 than it did last year. The weakness is across traditional ICE and EV battery businesses, with significant softness in China and Europe. The EV battery segment has been particularly disappointing.

Q: What are the drivers behind the strong growth in the semiconductor sector?

A: Robert Willett (CEO): Our semiconductor business is doing well, driven by high bandwidth memory investments to support AI growth. We are also benefiting from the localization of chip production. The growth is broad-based across all regions, and we are seeing significant investments from customers.

Q: How is the integration of Martek's progressing, and what are the expected synergies?

A: Robert Willett (CEO): The integration is going well, and the investment thesis is well-supported. We see significant revenue synergy opportunities through the Cognex sales force selling Martek's products. Cost synergies are also tracking well, and we are pleased with the quality of engineering talent acquired.

Q: What are the key areas of focus for driving long-term value creation at Cognex?

A: Dennis Fehr (CFO): Our main priorities are driving profitability, increasing capital efficiency, and enhancing investor communication. We aim to guide adjusted operating margins back towards our long-term target of over 30% and optimize working capital needs. We also plan to hold an investor day in the first half of 2025.

Q: How are you managing costs to achieve your profitability targets?

A: Dennis Fehr (CFO): We have been disciplined in cost management, reducing adjusted OpEx by 1% year-on-year despite incentive compensation headwinds. We are focusing on both discretionary spending and headcount reductions. Our goal is to support long-term revenue growth while maintaining strict cost control.

Q: What are the current trends in the medical and pharmaceutical markets?

A: Robert Willett (CEO): We are seeing slower spending in the medical and pharmaceutical markets due to large inventories built up during COVID. While we have good positions with major players and continue to win design contracts, the underlying demand remains low.

Q: How are your distribution channel partners managing inventory levels?

A: Robert Willett (CEO): Our distribution partners are tentative about committing to new deployments. We prefer our distributors to hold minimal inventory, allowing them to invest in growing their business rather than buying inventory. This approach minimizes latency in our distribution channels.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.