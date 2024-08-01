Sales: $1.73 billion, up 5% from Q2 2023.

Down 2%. Operating Income: $448 million, up 7% from Q2 2023.

25.8%, up 40 basis points from the prior year. EBITDA: $545 million, up 10% from the prior year.

31.4%. Operating Cash Flow: $381 million, up 14% from Q2 2023.

Up 17%, with free cash flow conversion of 107%. Earnings per Share (EPS): $1.66 per diluted share, up 6% from Q2 2023.

$1.15 billion, up 2% from Q2 2023. EIG Operating Income: $350 million, up 14% from the prior year.

30.3%, up 320 basis points from the prior year. Electromechanical Group (EMG) Sales: $581 million, up 14% from the prior year.

$123 million. EMG Operating Margins: 21.2%.

$25 million, 1.5% of sales. Interest Expense: $31 million, up $12 million from Q2 2023.

19%, up from 18.2% in Q2 2023. Capital Expenditures: $21 million.

$99 million. Operating Working Capital: 18.6% of sales.

$2.65 billion. Cash and Cash Equivalents: $397 million.

1.2 times. Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 1 times.

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

AMETEK Inc (AME, Financial) reported a 7% increase in operating income, reaching a record $448 million for the second quarter.

EBITDA for the quarter was a record $545 million, up 10% year-over-year, with impressive EBITDA margins of 31.4%.

Operating cash flow increased by 14% to $381 million, with free cash flow up 17% and a free cash flow conversion rate of 107%.

The Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) delivered strong performance with a 14% increase in operating income and a 320 basis point improvement in operating margins.

AMETEK Inc (AME) maintained a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.0x, providing significant financial flexibility for strategic acquisitions.

Negative Points

Organic sales were down 2% for the quarter, indicating underlying challenges in core business operations.

The company experienced continued headwinds from inventory destocking across its OEM customer base, leading to lower-than-expected sales volumes.

There were signs of customers becoming more cautious, resulting in temporary delays in project spending.

The Electromechanical Group (EMG) saw a 6% decline in organic sales due to weakness in the Automation & Engineered Solutions businesses.

AMETEK Inc (AME) adjusted its full-year sales and earnings guidance downward, reflecting ongoing inventory destocking and cautious customer behavior.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Dave, you seemed pretty convinced a quarter ago that the destocking phenomenon would wrap up by midyear. Can you talk about what's changed and what gives you confidence that we're only in for another six months of this? Also, which end markets and businesses are starting to be impacted by project delays?

A: Our outlook has changed, and we now expect improvements in the second half of the year will not happen as originally anticipated. We expect sales and operating performance in the second half to be similar to the first half. The reduction in our sales outlook is mainly due to three points from our Automation & Engineered Solutions businesses and one point from short-term project delays in our EIG businesses. Customers are being more cautious due to economic, political, and geopolitical factors, but we believe these are temporary delays.

Q: Can you provide more color on the customers' sentiment and the delays in project spending? What reasons are they giving you?

A: Customers are taking longer to approve projects and are requiring higher-level sign-offs. This is due to a combination of factors, including elections, higher interest rates, and inflation. Despite these delays, our new activity pipelines remain strong, and projects are not being canceled, just delayed. The bigger issue for us is the OEM destocking, which is taking longer than expected.

Q: Can you talk about the price-cost dynamics in the quarter by segment and your expectations going forward? Also, what drove the strong operating margins in EIG?

A: Pricing in Q2 was about 3.5 points, with inflation at 2.5 points, resulting in a positive benefit. This was consistent across our portfolio. EIG's strong margins were driven by high leverage, excellent price-cost dynamics, strongly performing acquisitions, and good product mix. We expect these trends to continue for the rest of the year.

Q: On Paragon, how is their visibility compared to the rest of AMETEK?

A: Paragon has better visibility as they are mainly in one end market and are in constant communication with their customers. The destocking we are seeing is happening everywhere. Paragon is well-positioned for strong growth once the inventory correction is complete, given their leadership in high-growth medtech market segments.

Q: Can you provide more details on the reduction in sales guidance for the year?

A: The reduction is mainly due to three points from our Automation & Engineered Solutions businesses and one point from short-term project delays in our EIG businesses. In the power segment, we have seen some delays in projects, but we are well-positioned in many of those. The delays are mainly due to broader macro uncertainties.

