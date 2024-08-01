Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

PBF Energy Inc (PBF, Financial) maintained a strong cash position despite disappointing earnings.

The company completed the majority of its planned maintenance for the year, with only one turnaround expected in the fall.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) demonstrated commitment to shareholder returns with approximately $100 million in share repurchases in the second quarter.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and $1.3 billion of debt, maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Negative Points

Earnings for the quarter were disappointing, with an adjusted net loss of $0.54 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $94.8 million.

Extended turnaround activities led to a decrease in high-value product yield and inventory builds, impacting realized margins.

The company faced a $10 million loss related to its equity investment in St. Bernard Renewables.

The effective tax rate increased to approximately 28%, impacting earnings per share by $0.02.

The refining market faced headwinds, including tightening crude differentials and weaker co-product markets.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you elaborate on the share repurchase performance and future capital allocation?

A: (Matthew Lucey, CEO) The CapEx number cited is likely accurate, and we don't foresee any extraordinary cash pulls. We intend to generate significant cash from earnings and allocate it in a shareholder-friendly manner, including developing projects and returning cash to shareholders.

Q: What is the outlook for the West Coast market given recent volatility?

A: (Matthew Lucey, CEO) The second quarter saw significant weakness due to high utilization rates and imports driven by a weak Asian market. However, Asian markets have since strengthened, and we don't expect the same level of imports going forward. The West Coast market will need to incentivize imports based on local and global market conditions.

Q: How do you plan to address the challenges faced during the recent maintenance activities?

A: (Matthew Lucey, CEO) We faced delays due to discovery work and decreased productivity. We are refocusing on turnaround best practices and leadership accountability. Despite the delays, we ensured the equipment was fixed correctly for a reliable run.

Q: What is your perspective on the East Coast market, given the structural changes and recent capacity retirements?

A: (Matthew Lucey, CEO) The East Coast remains structurally short, which is reflected in higher crack spreads compared to other regions. Crude differentials impacted our business, but we expect utilization to come down, leading to a potential tightening of products and loosening of crude.

Q: How has the TMX pipeline impacted your West Coast operations?

A: (Matthew Lucey, CEO) We are currently taking about 25,000 barrels per day from TMX, which is positive. We expect to double this by early 2025. This displacement of other crudes should put pressure on ANS, benefiting our operations.

Q: Can you provide an update on the renewable diesel business and its outlook?

A: (Matthew Lucey, CEO) The market has been softer than expected, but we benefit from manufacturing RINs. We are pleased with our operations, sourcing feedstocks, and product distribution. We remain constructive on the medium to long-term outlook for renewable diesel.

Q: What are your thoughts on the regulatory environment in California and its impact on refinery operations?

A: (Matthew Lucey, CEO) California's regulatory environment is challenging and could lead to more refinery closures. However, the state lacks the infrastructure to rely solely on imports. PBF and other refiners provide essential, reliable energy products that support the quality of life.

Q: How did the extended turnaround activities impact your Q2 results, and what are your plans to improve?

A: (Matthew Lucey, CEO) The extended turnarounds at Delaware City and Toledo resulted in a $100 million loss of profit opportunity and an additional $50 million due to weaker market conditions. We are focused on improving turnaround efficiency and minimizing delays.

Q: What is your outlook on global heavy-light differentials and their impact on your operations?

A: (Thomas Nimbley, Executive Chairman) We expect crude availability to increase in the fourth quarter, which should positively impact heavy-light differentials. This aligns with our base case assumptions for the upcoming quarters.

Q: Can you provide an update on demand trends for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel?

A: (Matthew Lucey, CEO) Demand has been steady but not extraordinary. We expect demand to pick up in the second half of the year. Our RACs are up year-over-year, particularly for gasoline on the West Coast.

