Cloud Subscription Revenue: $88.4 million, an increase of 19% year over year.

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Cloud subscription revenue grew 19% year over year to $88.4 million.

Solutions revenue increased by 20% to $113 million.

Total revenue grew 15% year over year to $146.5 million.

Cloud subscriptions revenue retention rate was 118%, indicating strong customer loyalty.

Gross retention rate of 99% is best in class for enterprise software.

Negative Points

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $10.5 million.

Professional services revenue declined by 1% year over year.

Total non-GAAP expenses increased by 3% from the previous year.

Cash used by operating activities increased to $17.6 million from $11.9 million the previous year.

Reduction in workforce by approximately 150 employees, indicating restructuring challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What prompted the decision to accelerate the path to profitability?

A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We saw an opportunity by scrutinizing our cost structure. We didn't feel compelled to make this move but saw that we could do it without significantly impacting growth. This is not a pivot away from growth; it's about reallocating resources to more productive areas.

Q: How does the recent court decision impact the insurance policy related to the Pegasystems case?

A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: For precise details, refer to the 8-K filed in September 2023. The insurance policy guarantees at least $500 million of the original $2 billion verdict.

Q: Is the guidance adjustment purely due to internal actions, or are there macroeconomic factors at play?

A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: The adjustment is not a reaction to macroeconomic factors but rather a precautionary measure due to internal cost-reduction actions that could have temporary disruptive effects.

Q: Why is now the right time for go-to-market changes, and what led to this decision?

A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We've been scrutinizing our organization for a couple of years, revealing opportunities for strategic moves. We decided to act now to align our resources more effectively and accelerate our path to profitability.

Q: Can you provide more details on the restructuring efforts and their impact?

A: Mark Matheos, CFO: We reduced the workforce by approximately 150 employees and took a charge of around $5 million. The focus is on reallocating resources to more productive areas.

Q: Are you shifting focus away from the mid-market to prioritize larger enterprises?

A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We are not abandoning any markets but are emphasizing larger, more differentiated opportunities where Appian's unique advantages shine. Smaller transactions need to be executed rapidly with a clear path to differentiation.

Q: How is international growth performing compared to domestic growth?

A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: The ratios between North America, Europe, and Asia remain consistent with previous periods. There are no notable changes this quarter.

Q: Can you discuss the traction and trends in your key vertical solutions like financial services and government?

A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We see strong growth in our key verticals, particularly in public sector and insurance. We are investing more in these areas and leveraging motivated partners to write and market solutions together.

Q: How long will the go-to-market changes take to focus on larger customers and key industries?

A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We are intensively attending to these changes in Q3 and Q4. Mike Meyer is taking more control, and we are working as a team to ensure a smooth transition.

Q: How should we think about the path to monetizing the increased usage of Appian AI?

A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We have introduced up-tier pricing for AI functionality, offering a small amount of free usage to encourage adoption. Customers will need to pay more for full AI capabilities, translating feature advantages into revenue.

