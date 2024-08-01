Appian Corp (APPN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Restructuring

Appian Corp (APPN) reports a 15% increase in total revenue and outlines strategic moves to accelerate profitability.

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Cloud Subscription Revenue: $88.4 million, an increase of 19% year over year.
  • Solutions Revenue: $113 million, an increase of 20% year over year.
  • Total Revenue: $146.5 million, an increase of 15% year over year.
  • Cloud Subscription Revenue Retention Rate: 118% as of June 30th, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $10.5 million.
  • Gross Retention Rate: 99%.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 75%, compared to 73% in the year-ago period.
  • Subscriptions Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin: 89%, consistent with the year-ago period.
  • Professional Services Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 30%, compared to 28% in the year-ago period.
  • Total Non-GAAP Expenses: $123.2 million, up 3% from the year-ago period.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss: $19.1 million or $0.26 per share.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments: $149.1 million as of June 30th, 2024.
  • Total Deferred Revenue: $222.9 million, an increase of 14% from the year-ago period.
  • Q3 2024 Cloud Subscription Revenue Guidance: $89 million to $91 million.
  • Q3 2024 Total Revenue Guidance: $149 million to $153 million.
  • Q3 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Breakeven to positive $3 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Cloud Subscription Revenue Guidance: $350 million to $360 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Total Revenue Guidance: $610 million to $615 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Negative $3 million to positive $3 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share Guidance: $0.61 to $0.52.

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cloud subscription revenue grew 19% year over year to $88.4 million.
  • Solutions revenue increased by 20% to $113 million.
  • Total revenue grew 15% year over year to $146.5 million.
  • Cloud subscriptions revenue retention rate was 118%, indicating strong customer loyalty.
  • Gross retention rate of 99% is best in class for enterprise software.

Negative Points

  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $10.5 million.
  • Professional services revenue declined by 1% year over year.
  • Total non-GAAP expenses increased by 3% from the previous year.
  • Cash used by operating activities increased to $17.6 million from $11.9 million the previous year.
  • Reduction in workforce by approximately 150 employees, indicating restructuring challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What prompted the decision to accelerate the path to profitability?
A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We saw an opportunity by scrutinizing our cost structure. We didn't feel compelled to make this move but saw that we could do it without significantly impacting growth. This is not a pivot away from growth; it's about reallocating resources to more productive areas.

Q: How does the recent court decision impact the insurance policy related to the Pegasystems case?
A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: For precise details, refer to the 8-K filed in September 2023. The insurance policy guarantees at least $500 million of the original $2 billion verdict.

Q: Is the guidance adjustment purely due to internal actions, or are there macroeconomic factors at play?
A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: The adjustment is not a reaction to macroeconomic factors but rather a precautionary measure due to internal cost-reduction actions that could have temporary disruptive effects.

Q: Why is now the right time for go-to-market changes, and what led to this decision?
A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We've been scrutinizing our organization for a couple of years, revealing opportunities for strategic moves. We decided to act now to align our resources more effectively and accelerate our path to profitability.

Q: Can you provide more details on the restructuring efforts and their impact?
A: Mark Matheos, CFO: We reduced the workforce by approximately 150 employees and took a charge of around $5 million. The focus is on reallocating resources to more productive areas.

Q: Are you shifting focus away from the mid-market to prioritize larger enterprises?
A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We are not abandoning any markets but are emphasizing larger, more differentiated opportunities where Appian's unique advantages shine. Smaller transactions need to be executed rapidly with a clear path to differentiation.

Q: How is international growth performing compared to domestic growth?
A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: The ratios between North America, Europe, and Asia remain consistent with previous periods. There are no notable changes this quarter.

Q: Can you discuss the traction and trends in your key vertical solutions like financial services and government?
A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We see strong growth in our key verticals, particularly in public sector and insurance. We are investing more in these areas and leveraging motivated partners to write and market solutions together.

Q: How long will the go-to-market changes take to focus on larger customers and key industries?
A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We are intensively attending to these changes in Q3 and Q4. Mike Meyer is taking more control, and we are working as a team to ensure a smooth transition.

Q: How should we think about the path to monetizing the increased usage of Appian AI?
A: Matthew Calkins, Chairman and CEO: We have introduced up-tier pricing for AI functionality, offering a small amount of free usage to encourage adoption. Customers will need to pay more for full AI capabilities, translating feature advantages into revenue.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.