Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) achieved record revenue of $1.534 billion, up 13% year-on-year.

The company saw strong growth in both storage (11%) and service (17%) revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA reached a new high of $544 million, up 14% year-on-year.

The Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.715.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) secured significant new contracts in its data center and digital solutions businesses, including a 25-megawatt contract in London and a 36-megawatt contract in Phoenix.

Negative Points

The strength of the US dollar continued to be a headwind, impacting revenue and AFFO growth.

Despite strong performance, the company faces ongoing challenges with power inflation affecting storage costs.

Real estate depreciation increased by $14 million sequentially, indicating higher capital expenditures.

The company's leverage ratio remains relatively high at 5.0 times net lease adjusted leverage.

There are concerns about the sustainability of high single-digit price growth as inflation wanes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your ALM business saw 30% organic revenue growth in the quarter. Can you discuss how much of the growth came from volumes versus pricing and what assumptions for component prices you're baking into your guidance?

A: William Meaney, President and CEO: About two-thirds of the growth is driven by volume and the other third by price improvement. Barry Hytinen, CFO: Pricing is expected to trend higher, but we've been conservative in our outlook due to variations in spreads between new and secondary gear.

Q: Can you reconcile the two quarters relative to the reaffirmed guidance and the optimism scaling on the ALM side?

A: Barry Hytinen, CFO: We continue to feel very good about our guidance, pointing towards the higher end of our range for the year. FX continues to be a headwind, but improving trends across the business, particularly in global RIM and data center, support our positive outlook.

Q: What are you expecting in terms of overall RIM volumes for 3Q and the balance of the year?

A: Barry Hytinen, CFO: We expect physical volume to be flattish to slightly up, continuing the trend from the second quarter. Organic growth in RIM storage will be driven mainly by revenue management, with a small component from volume.

Q: Can you discuss data center CapEx assumptions and the pool of hyperscalers?

A: William Meaney, President and CEO: Hyperscalers remain a stable group, with some SaaS players growing. Barry Hytinen, CFO: We are running ahead of expectations from our Investor Day, with more revenue, EBITDA, and cash generation. We may see a continued ramp in capital for data centers, but we are constructing to leases with high-quality tenants.

Q: Given the outperformance on leasing year-to-date, can you talk about funding sources going forward?

A: William Meaney, President and CEO: We feel good about our growth and funding plan without raising equity. Barry Hytinen, CFO: Likely rates are coming down over time, making it easier for us. The business is highly cash generative.

Q: Are hyperscalers starting to release inventory of gear, and can you comment on storage gross margin movements?

A: William Meaney, President and CEO: Hyperscalers are ramping up their refresh of data centers to be AI-enabled, leading to more ALM volume. Barry Hytinen, CFO: Storage gross margin was up sequentially due to productivity and warehouse efficiencies, despite some power inflation.

Q: Can you discuss the transition in pricing growth for storage rentals?

A: Barry Hytinen, CFO: We expect mid to upper single-digit growth over the longer term. William Meaney, President and CEO: Pricing is driven by the value we add to customers, such as smart sort and compliance consulting.

Q: What is the opportunity for further utilization of Regency in ALM?

A: Barry Hytinen, CFO: There is considerable capacity to expand the business with low CapEx. Regency has a highly capable team that can manage a much larger business.

Q: Was there a major site that came on board during the quarter, given the increase in real estate depreciation?

A: Barry Hytinen, CFO: Depreciation is ramping due to CapEx on data centers, new warehouses, and digital innovation.

