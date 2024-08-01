SolarWinds Corp (SWI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Subscription Growth Amid Challenging Environment

SolarWinds Corp (SWI) reports robust subscription revenue growth and solid customer retention, despite a challenging macroeconomic landscape.

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $193.3 million, a 4% increase year-over-year.
  • Total ARR: $705 million, up 7% year-over-year.
  • Subscription ARR: $270 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.
  • Subscription Revenue: $70 million, up 31% year-over-year.
  • Maintenance Revenue: $110 million, down 5% year-over-year.
  • License Revenue: $13 million, down 17% year-over-year.
  • Maintenance Renewal Rate: 97% for both in-quarter and trailing 12 months.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $92.5 million, growing 17% year-over-year, with a margin of 48%.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: Approximately 3 times trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $73.4 million for the six months ended June 30th.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.26.
  • Third Quarter Revenue Guidance: $191 to $196 million.
  • Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $90 to $93 million.
  • Third Quarter Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $0.24 to $0.26 per share.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: $778 to $788 million.
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $368 to $375 million.
  • Full Year Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $1.4 to $1.8 per share.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • SolarWinds Corp (SWI, Financial) exceeded its guidance across key metrics, demonstrating strong performance in a challenging software spending environment.
  • The company reported a 31% year-over-year growth in subscription revenue and a 36% increase in subscription ARR.
  • Customer retention metrics remained robust with a 97% maintenance renewal rate, consistent with the previous quarter and up from 94% in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • SolarWinds Corp (SWI) achieved double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth of 17% year-over-year.
  • The company successfully refinanced and extended its debt, reducing the interest rate by 50 basis points and extending the maturity to February 2030.

Negative Points

  • Maintenance revenue declined by 5% year-over-year as the company continued to convert existing customers to its hybrid cloud observability product.
  • License revenue decreased by 17% from $16 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $13 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with no significant positive progress or material deterioration noted.
  • The company's net leverage ratio increased to approximately three times its trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA, up from 2.7 times at the end of the first quarter.
  • Despite strong subscription ARR growth, subscription revenue has been relatively flat, indicating potential variability in revenue recognition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What did you see during the quarter in terms of the macro environment, and how was the linearity in the quarter? Can you also talk about the pipeline going into Q3 and the second half?
A: From our vantage point, there has not been any meaningful difference in the macro environment from Q1 to Q2. The value proposition of our solutions continues to resonate with customers, focusing on tool consolidation, hybrid visibility, and cloud transition. Our pipeline generation activities remain strong, and we are extending our partnerships to reach more customers while maintaining expense discipline.

Q: Are we going to see most of these AI capabilities, including the one in the service desk, in the cloud? Do we expect that to motivate customers to accelerate migration towards the cloud? How are you monetizing the service desk AI product?
A: AI is not restricted only to our service desk product; it permeates through our observability platform. The AI capabilities in our service management product will be in one of our premium tier products, which has a higher ASP. Customers can leverage our AI capabilities by connecting to the cloud, even if their deployment is self-hosted.

Q: How big of a driver is the hybrid cloud observability solution for large customers over 100,000 ARR, and what does adoption look like?
A: Hybrid cloud observability is a significant driver across the board, especially for larger customers. It offers an elegant tools consolidation story and hybrid visibility, appealing due to its simplicity in packaging and pricing. Larger customers tend to have more tools and fragmentation, making our solution more compelling.

Q: Can you explain the guidance for Q3, particularly why it is just 2% growth after the first half of the year grew 4%?
A: Our guidance for Q3 is consistent with our approach for the first half of the year. We aim to provide prudent guidance that we feel confident in achieving, reflecting our performance and the current macro environment.

Q: Do you see any opportunities to increase investments to drive growth in either the go-to-market or product sides of the business?
A: We continue to evaluate investment opportunities, focusing on balancing growth and profitability. Our goal is to consistently deliver mid-40s EBITDA margins. We will consider accelerating our roadmap and scaling our go-to-market efforts based on growth prospects, macro conditions, efficiencies, and sustainability.

Q: What gives you the confidence to raise guidance for the back half of the year, especially when others in software are cutting guidance?
A: We have outperformed in the first half of the year, and there is nothing in the macro environment or internal demand that makes us see things differently. A significant portion of our bookings comes from existing customers who see the value in our products and transformation to hybrid cloud observability and SaaS products.

Q: Why is subscription revenue flatlining despite strong subscription ARR and total ARR growth?
A: Subscription revenue comes from various booking types, including on-premise subscriptions with different revenue recognition compared to SaaS products. Variability in revenue recognition, especially with large on-premise subscription customers, affects quarterly figures. We expect an increase in subscription revenue in the back half of the year.

Q: Can you provide more color on the pace of maintenance to subscription migration?
A: We have been achieving our plans and expanding our market opportunity. The conversion approach has expanded from North America to EMEA and now APJ, showing consistent results across geographies. As more partners and sales teams adopt this primary motion, we expect continued momentum.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.