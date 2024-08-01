NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved EBITDA

Despite challenges, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) reports significant year-over-year revenue increase and improved financial metrics.

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $29.7 million for Q2 2024, a 17% increase year-over-year.
  • First Half Revenue: $73.5 million, a 7% increase over the prior year.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 40%, exceeding the guided range.
  • SG&A Expense: $14.8 million for Q2 2024, $0.3 million higher than Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $0.9 million for Q2 2024, exceeding the guided range and improving by over $3 million year-over-year.
  • Cash Balance: $18.6 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: $3.2 million for the first six months of 2024.
  • Net Loss: $3.1 million for Q2 2024, an improvement over the prior year's net loss.
  • International Revenue: $8 million for the first half of 2024, exceeding full-year 2023 international revenue.
  • Third Quarter Revenue Guidance: $40 million to $44 million.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: $152 million to $160 million.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $16.5 million to $19.5 million.
  • Net Capital Expenditures: Expected to be $1.5 million to $2 million for 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow Guidance: $6 million to $10 million for 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM, Financial) reported a 17% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue, reaching $29.7 million.
  • The company's adjusted gross margin for the quarter was 40%, exceeding their guided range.
  • International revenues saw a significant increase of almost 250%, driven by North Sea frac system sales and tracer work in the Middle East.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $0.9 million, surpassing the guided range and showing a year-over-year improvement of over $3 million.
  • NCSM's balance sheet remains strong, with a cash balance of $18.6 million and a positive net cash position of $9.7 million as of June 30, 2024.

Negative Points

  • Canadian revenues declined by 16% year-over-year due to wet weather conditions and E&P consolidation transactions.
  • Sequentially, second-quarter revenues decreased by 32%, with Canada declining by over 60% due to normal seasonality.
  • The company reported a net loss of $3.1 million for the second quarter, although this was an improvement over the prior year's net loss.
  • There is potential downside risk to Canadian activity due to ongoing wildfires, which could impact future revenues.
  • The company's trading multiple is currently at 3.3 times enterprise value to 2024 EBITDA, which is below the median of its peer set.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the factors influencing the third-quarter guidance?
A: The low end of the range includes conservatism for potential wildfire impacts in Canada, though no current issues are observed. International activities might shift timing-wise, but the guidance range accounts for these potential slippages. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

Q: What stage is NCSM in regarding international market penetration?
A: In the North Sea, we are in the middle innings, having expanded our customer base. In the Middle East, we are in earlier stages, focusing on penetrating the market with tracer diagnostics and other product lines over time. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

Q: Can you break down the royalty income contribution from new agreements and catch-up payments?
A: The second quarter was ahead of the traditional run rate due to a new licensee and catch-up payments. Future royalty income is expected to be between $1 million and $1.3 million per quarter. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

Q: What is the average number of sleeves per well, and what could be the impact of increasing this number?
A: In the Montney, the average is between 100 and 150 sleeves per well. Some operators are moving towards tighter density and longer laterals, which could significantly increase the number of sleeves per well. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

Q: What are the expectations for international opportunities in 2025?
A: The North Sea is expected to drive the most impactful increase in international revenue next year, with continued growth opportunities in the Middle East. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

Q: How do you see the impact of wildfires on Canadian operations?
A: While there is potential for impact, no significant issues have been observed so far. The guidance range includes some conservatism for this potential risk. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

Q: What are the key drivers for revenue growth in 2024?
A: Revenue growth is expected from increased sales of Repeat Precision's products in the US and Canada, and from fracturing systems and tracer diagnostics in international markets, particularly the North Sea and Middle East. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic investments in international markets?
A: Investments in the North Sea and Middle East have expanded our customer base and market opportunities, contributing to strong results and setting the stage for further growth. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

Q: What are the expectations for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in 2024?
A: Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $16.5 million to $19.5 million, with free cash flow between $6 million and $10 million after distributions to noncontrolling interests. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

Q: How does NCSM's trading multiple compare to its peers?
A: NCSM's trading multiple is currently at 3.3 times enterprise value to 2024 EBITDA, which is below the peer median, reflecting a favorable growth and balance sheet profile not yet recognized in the trading multiple. (Ryan Hummer, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.