Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Quanta Services Inc (PWR, Financial) reported double-digit growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024.

The company achieved a record total backlog of $31.3 billion, indicating strong future demand.

Quanta Services Inc (PWR) completed the acquisition of Cooper to new electric for CI, expanding its service lines and customer base.

The company generated healthy cash flows with $391.3 million from operations and $258.6 million in free cash flow.

Quanta Services Inc (PWR) increased its full-year 2024 financial guidance, expecting another year of profitable growth with record revenues and double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow.

Negative Points

The company faced a continued drag from certain renewable projects, impacting margins by approximately $20 million in the second quarter.

There were some shifts in utility capital expenditures, with some utilities moving capital from gas to electric, affecting the distribution segment.

The communications business remains dynamic and subject to budget fluctuations, impacting growth predictability.

The Canadian business has been a drag, although improvement is expected in the second half of the year.

There are concerns about the regulatory environment and the commitment of regulators to push through capital increases, which could impact future utility CapEx.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of your organic outlook and how it compares to your peers?

A: Duke Austin, President and CEO: We view our portfolio as a whole, and it is performing as expected. While some segments may be slightly off, others are performing better than anticipated. We maintain a conservative approach and forecast 15% organic growth at the midpoint of our EPS range.

Q: On the renewables segment, can you provide details on the drag from specific projects and the overall segment performance?

A: Jayshree Desai, CFO: We had a continued drag from one project into the second quarter, around $20 million. However, the overall segment performed better than expected, overcoming these challenges. We are confident in our back-half expectations for renewables.

Q: Can you elaborate on the shift between transmission and distribution spending and its impact on your business?

A: Duke Austin, President and CEO: Our transmission and distribution service line is up 9% for the year. While there are regional shifts in spending, our portfolio approach allows us to adapt and allocate resources effectively. We see continued demand for both transmission and distribution projects.

Q: Are you seeing any impact from trade or election uncertainties on your renewables business?

A: Duke Austin, President and CEO: The technology sector is driving demand for renewable generation, and we have not seen significant impacts from trade or election uncertainties. Our business has performed well under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Q: Can you discuss the rationale behind your investment in TS Conductor and your approach to opportunities in the manufacturing space?

A: Duke Austin, President and CEO: Our investment in TS Conductor aligns with our strategy to understand and leverage new technologies. We believe in the potential of this technology and its benefits for our customers. We continue to explore opportunities in the manufacturing space that complement our core services.

Q: How do you view the regulatory environment and its impact on utility CapEx and your services?

A: Duke Austin, President and CEO: The regulatory environment is challenging, with affordability being a key concern. However, the demand for reliable energy infrastructure remains high. We work closely with our customers to provide cost-effective solutions and navigate regulatory challenges.

Q: Can you provide an update on your communications business and its growth prospects?

A: Duke Austin, President and CEO: Our communications business is stable, and we continue to support our clients. While the segment is dynamic, we are prudent in our investments and focus on value over growth. We see potential for growth as market conditions evolve.

Q: What are the key drivers of growth for Quanta Services over the next three years?

A: Duke Austin, President and CEO: The technology sector, particularly data centers and renewable energy, is a significant driver of growth. The increasing demand for energy infrastructure to support technological advancements and load growth will continue to drive our business.

Q: How are you approaching the market and selling a broader portfolio of services?

A: Duke Austin, President and CEO: We focus on providing comprehensive, solution-based services that address our clients' needs. Our ability to deliver projects faster and more efficiently is highly valued by our clients. We continue to enhance our offerings to meet market demands.

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected improvement in your Canadian business?

A: Duke Austin, President and CEO: The Canadian market is improving, and we expect better performance in the second half of the year and into 2025. We have right-sized our operations and are well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities as they arise.

