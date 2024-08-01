Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Ferrari NV (RACE, Financial) reported strong Q2 financial results with revenues of EUR1.7 billion, up 16% year-over-year.

The company achieved a net profit of EUR413 million, driven by a robust product mix and increased personalization.

Ferrari NV (RACE) upgraded its 2024 guidance, reflecting stronger personalization and increased visibility for the remainder of the year.

The order book for new models, including the 12Cilindri Spider and Coupe, is solid and extends well into 2026.

The new e-building, dedicated to sustainable innovation, will house the development and production of ICE, hybrid, and full electric models, enhancing Ferrari's technological capabilities.

Negative Points

Shipments increased by less than 3%, indicating slower growth in unit deliveries compared to revenue growth.

Deliveries decreased by roughly 60 units in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, highlighting regional challenges.

The EBIT margin for Q2 2024 was 29.9%, slightly lower than the exceptional 40% margin in Q2 2023.

Higher SG&A expenses were noted, reflecting increased marketing and brand investments, which could impact profitability.

The company faces ongoing challenges in managing the balance between volume growth and maintaining high levels of personalization and exclusivity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Benedetto, when you talk about the order book being full through 2026, is there a greater focus on price and mix with slow growth in units, or could we see an acceleration in unit growth?

A: We'll prioritize mix and price with slower growth. The guidance and margin are driven by our mix development and expense incidents. For 2025 and 2026, we'll provide more details next year.

Q: Can you help us understand the increase in personalization, and how the mix of cars influences that?

A: Personalization is around 20%, driven by demand for carbon finishes. The mix of cars doesn't significantly impact this percentage. We are strengthening our supply chain to meet personalization demands.

Q: Have you seen any geographic areas where the market has not been as strong as expected for the 12Cilindri?

A: The 12Cilindri has strong traction globally, except in China due to additional tax burdens. Overall, the model has stronger traction than its predecessors.

Q: Could you discuss the possibility of seeing average prices moving higher in the second half?

A: Average prices in the second half may be slightly lower due to fewer Daytona deliveries but more SF90 XX deliveries. Overall, the impact should be minimal.

Q: Are you now expecting personalization levels to be more sustainably at 20%?

A: We expect personalization to remain around 19% for the rest of the year. Flexibility and agility in our supply chain will help us meet client demands.

Q: What feedback are you getting from dealers regarding showroom visits and interest?

A: We see no signs of weakness. Showroom visits and client interest remain strong, with high engagement at events and launches.

Q: Can you provide insights into the order book length for the 12Cilindri and overall order book normalization?

A: The 12Cilindri Coupe has an order book of over 20 months, while the Spider exceeds two years. The overall order book remains flat, with new models contributing to its growth.

Q: Any color on the pattern of new Ferrari clients, including distribution by country, age, and powertrain preferences?

A: No significant changes in client demographics or preferences by country or age. New clients also show a strong interest in personalization.

Q: Could you provide a rough indication of financial charges by year-end?

A: Financial charges are expected to be in the region of last year's numbers, around [15].

Q: How is the personalization rate looking for the Purosangue in the second quarter and the rest of the year?

A: New clients are also keen on personalization, and we expect the rate to remain around 19%. We are continuously analyzing data to adapt to client preferences.

