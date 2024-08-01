Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Leasing Volume and Strong Rental Rate Growth

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) reports its highest quarterly leasing volume in over a decade and significant rental rate increases.

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Leasing Volume: Over 1 million square feet, the largest quarterly volume in over a decade.
  • New Tenant Leasing: 400,000 square feet of new tenant leasing.
  • Rental Rate Growth: 15% roll-ups on cash rents and 23% increase on accrual-based rents.
  • Same-Store NOI: Increased approximately 6% on a cash basis and 4% on an accrual basis compared to Q2 2023.
  • Portfolio Occupancy: 87.3% leased at the end of Q2 2024, up from 87.1% at the end of 2023.
  • Future Annualized Cash Rents: $15 million from 1.6 million square feet of leases yet to commence.
  • Future Annualized NOI: Estimated over $30 million once leases commence and abatements burn-off.
  • Core FFO: $0.37 per diluted share for Q2 2024, down from $0.45 per diluted share for Q2 2023.
  • AFFO: Approximately $28 million for Q2 2024.
  • CapEx: Elevated due to four major building redevelopment projects.
  • New Bond Issuance: $400 million in senior unsecured notes at a 6.875% coupon.
  • Revised Core FFO Guidance: Narrowed to a range of $1.46 to $1.52 per share for 2024.
  • Same-Store NOI Guidance: Increased to between 2% and 3% for 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM, Financial) completed over one million square feet of leasing, the largest quarterly volume in over a decade.
  • The company achieved double-digit rental rate growth with a 15% increase in cash rents and a 23% increase in accrual-based rents.
  • Same-store NOI increased approximately 6% on a cash basis and roughly 4% on an accrual basis compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Piedmont's balance sheet was strengthened by issuing $400 million in new five-year bonds, addressing all final debt maturities until 2027.
  • The company has a backlog of 1.6 million square feet of leases yet to commence, equating to over $15 million of future annualized cash rents and over $30 million of future annualized NOI.

Negative Points

  • Core FFO per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.37, down from $0.45 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Increased net interest expense and decreased operating income due to the sale of one Lincoln Park and the expiration of two large leases impacted financial results.
  • Leasing capital spend was slightly higher than average at over $6 per square foot per lease year, driven by several large lease renewals in Dallas.
  • The company's lease percentage was down slightly quarter-over-quarter, ending the second quarter at 87.3% leased compared to 87.1% at the end of 2023.
  • The gap between the reported lease percentage and the economic lease percentage is now 850 basis points, the widest it has been in over eight years, indicating a delay in cash flow realization.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Appreciate the update on the leasing front. Good momentum there. Any update on the City of New York lease discussions and plans for that asset longer term?
A: With the renewal of Amazon and Ryan, our large lease expirations are now known up until 2026. The City of New York lease discussions are trending favorably towards a renewal. We plan to dispose of the asset once the capital market stabilizes in New York, likely sometime in 2025.

Q: Regarding the John Carpenter sale, what's the earnings effect of that sale? Are there plans for other under-leased assets?
A: The impact on earnings from the John Carpenter sale is minimal, around one cent. We evaluate older assets for their viability in the modern office environment. We feel good about the remaining portfolio and don't foresee significant pruning needed.

Q: How much capital would have been required to lease up the John Carpenter space?
A: It would have required approximately $100 per square foot in base building and tenant-related lease-up capital, including carrying costs.

Q: Can you break down the leasing pipeline between renewals and new leasing? Any market-specific commentary?
A: About half of the 250,000 square feet in late-stage activity is new leasing. In the proposal stage, 70% of the 2 million square feet is new activity, with significant demand in Minneapolis, Dallas, and Atlanta.

Q: What are the drivers behind the pickup in leasing activity?
A: Our focus on amenities and service has benefited retention. New tenant leasing activity, particularly from small and medium enterprises, has been strong. Professional services, financial, consumer goods, retail, and industrial sectors are driving demand.

Q: Can you elaborate on the signed but not commenced leases and their impact on earnings?
A: Historically, the gap between economic lease percentage and reported lease percentage is about 4-5%. We have a 3% gap now, which should close over time, contributing to earnings growth.

Q: Any updates on the redevelopment projects, particularly US Bancorp's move out?
A: We have three assets in redevelopment. One will be in service next year, while the other two in Minneapolis are undergoing renovations. The total capital spend is modest, around $12 million, with completion expected by mid-2025.

Q: What is the expected timeline for the redevelopment projects to contribute to earnings?
A: The redevelopment projects will take time, with significant leasing activity expected by the end of the year. We anticipate the capital spend to be completed by mid-2025, contributing to earnings growth thereafter.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.