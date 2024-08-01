Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP, Financial) generated funds from operations (FFO) of $608 million, a 10% increase over the prior year period.

The transport segment saw a 60% increase in FFO, driven by acquisitions and strong performance in Brazilian rail and logistics operations.

The midstream segment experienced strong demand and customer activity, particularly in North American gas storage, leading to higher contract rates.

The data segment reported an 8% increase in FFO, benefiting from recent acquisitions and strong leasing activity driven by AI investments.

The company completed approximately $5 billion of non-recourse financings, enhancing balance sheet strength and extending debt maturities at competitive rates.

Negative Points

The utilities segment saw a decline in FFO from $224 million to $180 million due to capital recycling and higher interest costs.

Higher interest costs and the impact of foreign exchange partially offset the positive financial drivers.

Capital recycling activities and additional interest costs impacted the overall financial performance.

The company faces challenges in the M&A market with slower deal flow, requiring a focus on tuck-in and organic growth opportunities.

The long lead development type deals, such as the Intel transaction, may not be immediately appreciated by public investors due to the lag between capital outlay and cash flow realization.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I wanted to pick up on the comments in the letter regarding capital deployment opportunities tied to AI across data, utility, and midstream. Can you add color on where you're seeing leverage in the utilities and natural gas vectors?

A: Yes, the term AI infrastructure will encompass the ecosystem around building large-scale AI data centers, including the data centers themselves, the equipment inside, and the power and transmission supporting these facilities. Natural gas will play a crucial role in providing power, creating opportunities for us to invest across our natural gas complex to facilitate the movement and storage of gas.

Q: On the opportunities progressing based on the Intel blueprint, how much capital do you have the appetite and capacity to deploy? What are the guardrails in negotiating such deals?

A: Given the interest from our global LP base, we could source tens of billions of dollars for similar transactions. The most important limiting factor is the counterparty standing behind the commercial elements. Strong credits like Intel or large hyperscalers would be ideal. Governments are also stepping into this area, providing additional opportunities.

Q: Can you talk about the feedback from public investors on the Intel deal and whether the derisking is being appreciated versus the relatively low return? How would you expect to participate in similar deals going forward?

A: There is a different level of patience between private and public investors. Our diversified business allows us to balance cash flow-generating assets with high IRR platform businesses. The Intel transaction will be a high-returning opportunity, though it requires patience. Our shareholders generally appreciate our dividend growth and long-term value creation.

Q: Regarding the M&A market heating up, how do you intend to use the up to $2.5 billion of asset sale proceeds? Will it be fully reinvested into acquisitions, or will you create some dry powder by paying down holdco lines?

A: We feel confident about the $2.5 billion in proceeds, which will be redeployed into higher-earning investments. Our strategy is to continue buying high-quality assets with returns in the 15% range, adding value, and then selling them at returns closer to 10-11%.

Q: What geographies and infrastructure subclasses are seeing the strongest valuations for divestitures and acquisitions?

A: On the opportunity side, we see balanced pipelines across Asia-Pac, North America, and Europe. The deepest market for divestitures is the US, followed by Europe. We are less active in South America but see improving sentiment in Brazil.

Q: There seems to be more M&A activity in the midstream sector. Should we expect you to lean into this increased demand, and could we see one or more of your mature investments sold soon?

A: The midstream sector is very interesting with a lot of buyers returning. Our natural gas storage business is probably the most mature and well-positioned for potential capital recycling. It is critical for balancing loads, particularly related to LNG.

Q: Can you provide an update on the data center development pipeline and when the self-funding strategy will ramp up?

A: We are building out existing facilities and contracting new land in various regions. We are well advanced on capital recycling initiatives, aiming for programmatic transactions with a series of investors. We expect to provide more updates in the next quarter or the one after.

