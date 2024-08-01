Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sonoco Products Co (SON, Financial) reported a sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $262 million with strong EBITDA margins at 16%.

The company achieved significant productivity gains, totaling over $100 million in the first half of the year.

Sonoco Products Co (SON) continues to invest in high-return capital projects, driving better and more efficient manufacturing processes.

The acquisition of UBS is expected to enhance Sonoco Products Co (SON)'s can packaging platform, with anticipated synergies of roughly $100 million annually.

The company received awards for sustainable packaging innovation, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and innovation in packaging design.

Negative Points

Sonoco Products Co (SON) experienced continued softness in consumer sales during the quarter.

The company faced price cost headwinds across its portfolio, particularly in the industrial segment.

Net sales decreased by 4.8% to $1.62 billion, impacted by negative contractual price resets and strategic divestitures.

Specific other expenses, including increased employee expenses and bad debt reserves, negatively impacted the quarter's financial results.

The company anticipates continued negative contractual price resets in the consumer segment for the remainder of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide additional color on the expanded M&A divestiture program and its impact on EBITDA?

A: We are evaluating the materiality of the current transaction acquisition, which allows us to move forward with our simplification strategy and improve the capital structure more rapidly. Specific details will be shared in the near future. (Howard Coker, CEO)

Q: What is the starting point for ROIC, and what are your goals for the next three years?

A: We are currently above 11% ROIC and aim to improve this through smart capital investments and active portfolio management. Our focus businesses have over 20% ROIC, and we expect our investments to exceed that. (Robert Dillard, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the productivity improvements in the consumer segment and the outlook for the second half of the year?

A: Productivity improvements were driven by capital investments, automation, and cost control. We expect mid-single-digit growth in the second half due to easier comparisons, inventory destocking, and increased promotional activity. (Rodger Fuller, COO)

Q: How are you managing the impact of high shelf prices on consumer demand, particularly in the North American market?

A: We are seeing improved demand outside North America and expect promotions and price adjustments to stimulate higher volumes in North America. (Rodger Fuller, COO)

Q: What are your expectations for paper price increases and their impact on the second half of the year?

A: We are seeing high yield from open market contracts and expect index pricing to reflect these increases in the second half. This will have a more significant impact in 2025. (Rodger Fuller, COO)

Q: How do you plan to maintain your investment-grade rating post-acquisition, and what are your leverage targets?

A: We have constructive dialogues with rating agencies and are evaluating shareholder-friendly ways to improve our financing plan. We aim to deleverage more quickly than initially anticipated. (Robert Dillard, CFO)

Q: Can you explain the specific expenses that impacted Q2 and why they won't recur in Q3?

A: The expenses were due to extraordinary employee expenses, an AR charge for a specific customer, and a change in accrual rates. These are not expected to recur in Q3. (Robert Dillard, CFO)

Q: Could some of the divestitures occur within the consumer segment, and how will you manage any stranded costs?

A: Divestitures could occur in the consumer area. We see this as an opportunity to further leverage SG&A productivity and manage stranded costs effectively. (Howard Coker, CEO)

Q: Why not set a specific ROIC target if you aim to be the strongest capital allocator?

A: Internally, we have targets and are constantly pushing the edge. As we balance the portfolio, we will provide a total company ROIC expectation that reflects our strategy. (Robert Dillard, CFO)

