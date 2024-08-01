Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

WESCO International Inc (WCC, Financial) generated a record $500 million of free cash flow in the first half of 2024, on track to meet the full-year outlook of $800 million to $1 billion.

The company executed $300 million in stock repurchases in the second quarter, demonstrating strong capital allocation strategies.

WESCO International Inc (WCC) closed two strategic software-based acquisitions, entroCIM and Storeroom Logix, enhancing its digital transformation and growth strategy.

The data center business saw strong growth, up high teens year-over-year, driven by AI and gen AI applications.

Adjusted EBITDA margins improved sequentially across all three strategic business units (SBUs), indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Negative Points

Second-quarter results were below expectations, with a low single-digit decline in reported sales due to a mixed economic environment.

Utility and broadband markets experienced significant slowdowns, leading to a reduction in the full-year sales outlook.

The CSS segment's adjusted EBITDA margin was impacted by a mix of sales, including lower-margin large programs and direct ship projects.

The company reduced its full-year EBITDA outlook to $1.55 billion from $1.7 billion, reflecting lower sales and pressure on supplier volume rebates.

The utility market is expected to remain soft through the end of the year due to customer destocking and lower project activity, impacting overall sales growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more context on the pockets of weakness in construction, utility, and telecom broadband? Are these issues related to project delays, cancellations, or demand sentiment?

A: No cancellations have been observed. The primary change is in the utility sector, where a slowdown in purchases has extended longer than expected. This is due to inflation impacting capital spending, causing projects to stretch out without new ones kicking in. The overall economic environment, including elevated interest rates and tightened lending standards, is also affecting these sectors.

Q: How much of the utility sector's weakness is due to project delays versus extended destocking?

A: The destocking continues, but it's not primarily about project delays. The inflation over the past few years means that capital spending dollars are not going as far, leading to fewer new projects starting. The current projects are still being executed, but new projects are not kicking in as expected.

Q: Can you discuss the margins for the data center business compared to the segment average?

A: The gross margins for our data center and security businesses improved year-over-year. However, the enterprise network infrastructure business saw a contraction in gross margins. We expect stability and improvement in CSS margins going forward, with increased operating leverage as growth accelerates.

Q: Why is the decremental margin so high with the reduction in sales guidance?

A: The utility and broadband solutions business, which has the highest adjusted EBITDA margin, is the primary driver of the sales reduction. This has a disproportionate effect on decremental margins. Additionally, lower sales impact supplier volume rebates, putting pressure on gross margins. The deleveraging of our operating platform also contributes to the higher decremental margin.

Q: How do you maintain your free cash flow guidance despite the reduction in EBITDA?

A: The lower supplier volume rebates imply lower purchases, which in turn means lower inventories. This helps maintain our free cash flow guidance despite the reduction in EBITDA.

Q: Can you provide more details on the destocking in the utility sector? How much farther do we have to go?

A: The extent of destocking varies by customer. Utilities typically maintain significant inventory to support operations and storm responses. However, given the overall economic environment, there's a pause on purchasing, and customers are running down their inventory levels.

Q: What gives you confidence that the utility market will resume its growth?

A: The secular trends of electrification, green energy, grid modernization, and AI-driven data centers all require significant power generation and distribution. The current power distribution network is not positioned to meet the rising demand, necessitating a significant step-up in CapEx over time.

Q: Was there any significant difference in pricing across segments?

A: Both EES and UBS saw a continued benefit from price in the second quarter, while CSS pricing was slightly negative. The overall company-level pricing benefit was approximately 2%.

Q: How did the different segments perform in July, and was there any unusual performance?

A: Preliminary July sales per workday were down low single digits, in line with our full-year outlook. There were no significant deviations from the trends observed in the second quarter.

Q: How do you view the third-quarter guidance in the context of historical seasonality and the current macro environment?

A: The third-quarter guidance of flat to down low single digits reflects a deviation from typical seasonality due to the current macro environment. We believe this is the appropriate outlook based on input from our business units and market conditions.

