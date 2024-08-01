Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ADT Inc (ADT, Financial) reported a 3% revenue growth compared to the prior year, demonstrating resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company delivered strong adjusted free cash flows of $251 million, up 14% from the previous year.

ADT Inc (ADT) launched the ADT Plus platform nationwide, which includes enhanced installation flexibility and stronger integrations with smart home devices.

The company has made significant progress in its partnership with State Farm, with installations and new customer RMR up 7% on a unit basis in the second quarter.

ADT Inc (ADT) has successfully reduced its net debt to $7.4 billion, down approximately $2 billion from the previous year, achieving a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of three times.

Negative Points

Gross revenue attrition was 12.9% for the quarter, indicating some challenges in retaining customers.

The company faced higher payment delinquencies, which impacted overall attrition rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was down 2%, partly due to an unfavorable legal settlement.

Marketing costs have increased, making organic growth more challenging and leading to a more cautious approach in subscriber acquisition cost spending.

The rollout of new initiatives like the ADT Plus platform and the State Farm partnership has been slower than initially anticipated, affecting immediate revenue contributions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You mentioned you're taking a disciplined approach with respect to subscriber acquisition cost spend, which helps preserve cash flow in the current environment, which is good. But it also does come with the effect of impacting gross adds. How do you balance the investment in SAC versus your priorities to drive growth, and what markers externally would you need to see to be more aggressive with SAC investments?

A: (James David DeVries, CEO, President & Chairman) We have some pressure in our organic business from fewer housing relocations. We also tightened up credit standards and DIY. Marketing costs are higher, so we have been very disciplined about our growth. We're not going to chase growth when it doesn't meet our return standards. We anticipate using some of that SAC for a potential bulk opportunity in Q3. It's from the same seller that we acquired from last December, with great characteristics and returns similar to our dealer business.

Q: With respect to the State Farm partnership, can you talk a little bit about how that's progressing, milestones, and expectations for incremental revenue contributions from joint offerings?

A: (James David DeVries, CEO, President & Chairman) The vision remains intact to transform the homeowners business from purely restoration to include prediction and prevention. We are in 14 states with 9,000 sales year-to-date. Both RMR and install revenue per unit are up 7% sequentially. We are testing DIY in Georgia and anticipate rolling it out in Washington in Q3. We are also looking at a water-specific test to launch later this year.

Q: Congrats on the ADT Plus launch. What initial feedback have you received from ADT Plus, particularly on the self-installed side, but also as you build it up with the professional install? Any feedback in terms of product from the installers or customers in terms of experience and efficiencies in installation?

A: (Wayne Thorsen, EVP, Chief Business Officer) We just completed the national rollout in June. Initial feedback is very positive. One quality score we use is how often installers have to go back, and the quality here has surpassed our other offerings. We are also seeing month-over-month efficiency gains.

Q: Can you provide details on the legal settlement and its impact on EBITDA?

A: (James David DeVries, CEO, President & Chairman) Our EBITDA was negatively impacted by a patent infringement case settlement. The terms are confidential, but the case is completely resolved. Most of the impacted products were supplied by one of our hardware suppliers, and we believe they are contractually required to indemnify us. We have filed a lawsuit to enforce our contractual rights.

Q: You mentioned AI opportunities with Google Cloud partnership. How should we think about the timeframe and potential financial impact?

A: (James David DeVries, CEO, President & Chairman) Our AI opportunities are largely incurred in the Google Cloud partnership, with the first opportunity in customer care around call deflection. We expect to see some impact late this year, with more significant financial impact in 2025. The second opportunity is propensity modeling for churn.

Q: What kind of trends are you seeing with regard to the health of the consumer and competitive landscape?

A: (Jeffrey A. Likosar, CFO, President of Corporate Development & Chief Transformation Officer) No specific change beyond higher interest rates and lower moves. No particular competitive changes to highlight. We are excited about our new equipment, offerings, and app capabilities, which strengthen our position.

Q: How should we expect to see the durability, resilience, and flexibility of your model demonstrated if there is further weakness in the consumer demand environment?

A: (James David DeVries, CEO, President & Chairman) In challenging economic times, people often value security more. Customers who value security tend to keep it even when cutting other expenses. Fewer relocations also provide some tailwind for customer retention. We think we are well-positioned, and our new offerings like ADT Plus put us in an even better position.

Q: Are you seeing the benefits you expected from the recently implemented cloud-based CRM platform? How should we think about the current level of spend for these innovative solutions?

A: (James David DeVries, CEO, President & Chairman) We are in early days with the ADT Plus rollout. Early results are positive, but it's difficult to quantify returns at this point. 2024 will be a high watermark for tech investments, and we expect to pull back in 2025, providing a tailwind.

Q: Does the ADT Plus platform change your calculus when evaluating potential bulk purchases?

A: (James David DeVries, CEO, President & Chairman) ADT Plus is increasingly part of our calculus. We look at organic, dealer, and bulk opportunities, allocating dollars for the best return. Marketing costs are up, making bulk more attractive. We had a positive experience with the same seller in December, and we expect organic opportunities to become more attractive over time.

Q: Any sense of the uplift in RMR or per unit basis for the organic upgrade opportunity over the coming years?

A: (Wayne Thorsen, EVP, Chief Business Officer) We are evaluating ways to integrate with existing equipment, making upgrades more capital efficient. Early stages of new product experiences like trusted neighbor show improved churn characteristics, higher ARPU, and higher propensity for premium packages. We also see opportunities to earn new subscribers through the trusted neighbor feature.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.