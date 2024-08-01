Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) reports strong fee-related and distributable earnings growth, with significant fundraising and strategic acquisitions enhancing future prospects.

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fee Related Earnings (FRE): $0.21 per share.
  • Distributable Earnings (DE): $0.19 per share.
  • Dividend: $0.18 per share for the second quarter, payable on August 30th to holders of record as of August 21st.
  • Fee Related Earnings Growth: 23% year-over-year.
  • Distributable Earnings Growth: 19% year-over-year.
  • Management Fees: Up 21% year-over-year, with 92% from permanent capital vehicles.
  • Gross Flows into Perpetually Distributed Products: $2.8 billion in the second quarter.
  • Total Gross Flows from Private Wealth: $3.2 billion.
  • Gross Originations in Credit: $18.7 billion for the quarter.
  • Net Funded Deployment in Credit: $7.2 billion for the quarter.
  • Fundraising in Credit: $3.4 billion in the second quarter.
  • Fundraising in GP Strategic Capital: $1.3 billion in the second quarter.
  • Fundraising in Real Estate: Over $650 million in the second quarter.
  • Equity Raised: $5.4 billion in the second quarter and $19.2 billion over the last 12 months.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Expected to exceed $220 billion pro forma for recent acquisitions.
  • Embedded Earnings: $15.9 billion not yet paying fees, translating to roughly $200 million of incremental annual management fees once deployed.
  • Net IRR for Real Estate Portfolio: 2.5% for the second quarter and 6.7% for the last 12 months.
  • Net IRR for GP Strategic Capital Funds: 24% for Fund III, 41% for Fund IV, and 12% for Fund V.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL, Financial) reported a record quarter with 23% fee-related earnings growth and 19% distributable earnings growth year-over-year.
  • The company has achieved 13 consecutive quarters of management fees and fee-related earnings growth, showcasing the stability and strength of its business model.
  • Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) announced strategic acquisitions, including Atellica and Prima, which are expected to significantly enhance its alternative credit and real estate credit capabilities.
  • The company raised $32 billion across equity and debt over the past 12 months, reflecting strong fundraising capabilities even in a challenging environment.
  • Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) continues to see strong demand for its direct lending solutions, with a record quarter of deployment totaling $18.7 billion in gross originations.

Negative Points

  • The acquisition of Atellica, while strategic, is expected to be margin-dilutive in the short term, potentially lowering overall margins by 2-3% in 2025.
  • Despite strong fundraising, the management fee trend in the quarter was slightly disappointing relative to the positive AUM inflow.
  • The company faces potential pressure on Part One fees due to expected rate cuts and tightening loan spreads, which could impact earnings.
  • Integration of recent acquisitions may take time, leading to short-term margin compression and operational challenges.
  • There is a risk of credit quality issues within the portfolio, as highlighted by the specific mention of Pluralsight, which could impact overall performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the deployment opportunities in private credit and direct lending, given the significant step-up in gross originations this quarter?
A: Alan J. Kirshenbaum, CFO: It's a great environment for direct lending. Despite the active syndicated market, we saw our biggest origination quarter, driven by broad activity including add-ons, new investments, and proprietary deals. This quarter is a strong indicator of continued demand for direct lending, even when the syndicated market is available. We expect healthy sponsor appetite and a robust outlook for direct lending.

Q: How do you ensure successful integration and growth of recent acquisitions, given the historical challenges in asset management M&A?
A: Marc S. Lipschultz, Co-CEO: Our acquisitions are about joining forces with best-of-breed investment capabilities and leveraging our infrastructure. We focus on cultural fit and maintaining the success of investment strategies. Oak Street is a template for successful integration, where we doubled AUM and increased permanent capital. We aim to replicate this success with new acquisitions like Atellica and Prima.

Q: Can you provide an update on credit quality across the portfolio and address concerns about potential credit stress?
A: Alan J. Kirshenbaum, CFO: Credit quality remains strong, with portfolio companies showing mid-10s EBITDA growth. We haven't seen significant changes in amendment requests or revolver usage. Pluralsight is an isolated case, and while disappointing, it doesn't reflect broader portfolio issues. We expect a smooth recovery process and remain confident in our overall credit quality.

Q: How do you plan to manage the impact of recent acquisitions on FRE margins and ensure long-term growth?
A: Alan J. Kirshenbaum, CFO: The Atellica acquisition has lower margins, which will temporarily impact our overall margins. However, we expect to improve these margins over time through integration and optimization. Our focus is on delivering high, predictable growth in FRE and dividends, and we remain confident in achieving our long-term margin targets.

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected contributions from the Cooper acquisition and its impact on future inflows?
A: Marc S. Lipschultz, Co-CEO: The Cooper acquisition adds significant AUM and provides a steady stream of inflows from insurance partners. In 2023, Cooper had $5.6 billion in flows, and we expect continued growth. This acquisition enhances our ability to originate long-dated fee-paying assets and complements our existing capabilities, positioning us well for future growth.

Q: How do you plan to achieve your dividend growth target and manage the payout ratio?
A: Alan J. Kirshenbaum, CFO: We target a low to mid-30% dividend growth for 2025, aiming for around $0.96 per share. This represents a 30% CAGR over 4.5 years. We expect the payout ratio to step up to the low 90s percent in the short term and then bring it back down over time. Our focus is on maintaining strong dividend growth while managing the payout ratio effectively.

Q: What are the key drivers for future growth beyond 2025, considering recent acquisitions and organic initiatives?
A: Marc S. Lipschultz, Co-CEO: We are focused on both organic and inorganic growth. Recent acquisitions like Atellica and Prima add strategic capabilities in alternative credit and real estate credit. We also have strong organic growth initiatives, including diversified lending strategies, healthcare verticals, and new real estate products. These efforts position us for sustained growth well beyond 2025.

Q: How do you plan to defend against potential pressure on Part one fees due to expected rate cuts and spread tightening?
A: Alan J. Kirshenbaum, CFO: While rate cuts may pressure Part one fees, we see offsets from continued strong fundraising and deployment in our BDCs. Our software lending BDC is not fully deployed, and we expect Part one fees to increase as we deploy more capital. We remain confident in our ability to manage and grow Part one fees despite potential rate cuts.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.