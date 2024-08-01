Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX, Financial) delivered a strong second quarter with outperformance on nearly every metric, especially strong margin outperformance in IPS.

Adjusted gross margin came in at a record 38.1%, excluding industrial systems.

The company achieved $25 million of synergies in the second quarter and remains on track to achieve $90 million of synergies this year.

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) delivered approximately $136 million of adjusted free cash flow in the quarter, enabling significant debt repayment.

The Power Systems business has been experiencing very strong growth, posting a 25% compounded annual growth rate over the last three years.

Negative Points

Sales in the second quarter were down 7% on an organic basis, excluding industrial systems.

Performance in the quarter continued to be impacted by weak end market demand and destocking in North America.

Residential HVAC weakness and pressure in discrete factory automation were notable challenges.

The company reduced its sales outlook by approximately $45 million for 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for 2024 is roughly a half point below prior expectations due to lower sales volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the order dynamics and expectations for the back half of the year? Are there any changes in underlying demand?

A: Orders met our expectations in Q2, with AMC turning to positive order growth at about 12%, IPS being relatively flat after eight quarters of decline, and PES gaining momentum. July orders were also strong, indicating positive growth in the second half. The timing of orders is the main factor, with many orders scheduled for late 2024 or early 2025. Market demand remains stable, and we are seeing early signs of recovery in residential HVAC and factory automation.

Q: Can you elaborate on the performance of the IPS segment, particularly in light of challenging subsegments like ag and construction?

A: IPS is outperforming the market despite some weak end markets like ag and construction, which are down high single digits. Strength in marine, power generation, and metals and mining is balancing this out. Cross-sell synergies and powertrain growth initiatives are driving our performance, with cross-selling opportunities up roughly 190% year-over-year.

Q: What is driving the expected margin improvement in the AMC segment in the second half of the year?

A: The margin improvement is primarily due to a favorable mix shift towards higher-margin businesses like discrete factory automation and medical. Additionally, synergy realization from our integration efforts is contributing to the margin uplift. We expect to achieve $90 million in synergies this year, with a significant portion benefiting AMC.

Q: Can you provide more details on the performance and outlook for the PES segment, particularly in residential HVAC?

A: PES performed slightly above expectations in Q2, with residential HVAC orders up low double digits. We expect Q3 sales to be up low single digits. The business is about 25% residential HVAC, and we are seeing some OEMs building inventory ahead of the refrigerant transition. Our position in variable speed motors remains strong, and we are cautiously optimistic about the recovery in residential HVAC.

Q: How are you managing the impact of weak end markets like ag and construction on the IPS segment?

A: We are seeing high single-digit declines in ag and construction, but this is being offset by strength in marine, power generation, and metals and mining. Our cross-sell synergies and powertrain growth initiatives are helping us outperform the market. We are closely monitoring inventory levels and demand trends to ensure alignment with market conditions.

Q: What is the outlook for AMC's revenue and margins in the second half of the year?

A: AMC's revenue is expected to be relatively flat sequentially in Q3, with a step-up in Q4 driven by strong order growth. Margins will improve due to a favorable mix shift towards higher-margin businesses and continued synergy realization. We are confident in our ability to achieve our full-year guidance for AMC.

Q: Can you provide more color on the expected performance of the PES segment in Q3 and Q4?

A: PES is expected to see a slight decline in overall sales in Q3, driven by continued pressure in general commercial markets. However, residential HVAC is showing signs of recovery, with orders up low single digits. We are cautiously optimistic about the second half, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.02 indicating positive momentum.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges in the factory automation market within the AMC segment?

A: Factory automation orders were up 9% year-over-year in Q2, indicating a stabilization in this market. We are seeing early signs of recovery in alternative energy, solar, and food and beverage sectors. Our focus on higher-margin businesses and synergy realization is helping us navigate the challenges in factory automation.

Q: What are the key drivers for the expected improvement in AMC's margins in Q4?

A: The key drivers for margin improvement in Q4 are a favorable mix shift towards higher-margin businesses like discrete factory automation and medical, as well as continued synergy realization. We expect to achieve $90 million in synergies this year, with a significant portion benefiting AMC. This, combined with strong order growth, will drive margin improvement in Q4.

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected performance of the IPS segment in the second half of the year?

A: IPS is expected to see relatively flat sales in the second half, driven by strength in marine, power generation, and metals and mining. Cross-sell synergies and powertrain growth initiatives are helping us outperform the market. We are closely monitoring inventory levels and demand trends to ensure alignment with market conditions. Overall, we are confident in our ability to achieve our full-year guidance for IPS.

