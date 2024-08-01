Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU, Financial) reported second-quarter results as forecasted, with a confident outlook for the second half of 2024.

Five of Peabody's mines have had zero reportable injuries, highlighting the company's strong safety performance.

The Centurion hard coking coal growth project is progressing well, with initial underground development rates exceeding expectations.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) has committed an additional $100 million for opportunistic share repurchases, reflecting confidence in future performance.

The company has a resilient balance sheet, allowing flexibility and dynamism in prevailing market conditions.

Negative Points

Significant rain in Australia delayed some shipments out of the CMJV, impacting full-year guidance.

The Demopolis Lock in Alabama was determined to be unstable, causing disruptions and necessitating alternative rail transportation.

Customer inventories remain high, along with depressed natural gas prices, leading to a reduction in full-year guidance for the PRB segment.

The Seaborne Met segment is facing challenging geotechnical conditions, resulting in reduced full-year guidance.

Parts of the global steel market reported tepid demand and thin profit margins, subduing demand growth for metallurgical coal.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about the additional allocation of $100 million to buybacks? Is it a statement of commitment despite potential lower cash flow? Also, how do you view M&A opportunities versus organic growth and shareholder returns?

A: (James Grech, CEO) We have the flexibility to go above our 65% free cash flow return policy when we feel comfortable. This additional allocation reflects our commitment to shareholder value. (Mark Spurbeck, CFO) Our resilient balance sheet allows us to be opportunistic. We see this as an attractive point to reduce share count. We expect good free cash flows in the second half. Regarding M&A, our focus is on creating shareholder value through maintaining balance sheet strength, share buybacks, dividends, and organic growth, particularly with the Centurion mine.

Q: Can you elaborate on the geological issues at CMJV and the impact of the hold lock on 2024 volumes and costs?

A: (James Grech, CEO) The hold lock is expected to be temporarily fixed by the end of September, with minimal additional costs of $8-$10 million if it extends through the year. The geological issues at CMJV involve more faulting than anticipated, which we are working through and expect to resolve by year-end. (Mark Spurbeck, CFO) The additional costs are included in our segment costs and guidance.

Q: Can you provide more color on the 600,000 tons decline in the met segment? How much is due to the hold lock?

A: (James Grech, CEO) Approximately 100,000 tons of the reduction is due to the hold lock, with the remaining 500,000 tons attributed to the CMJV geological issues.

Q: What are the expected shipments for Centurion in Q4 and next year?

A: (Mark Spurbeck, CFO) We expect to ship around 60,000 to 70,000 tons by the end of this year and approximately 200,000 tons next year.

Q: Are there any remaining permit or regulatory hurdles before the anticipated longwall start-up at Centurion in Q1 2026?

A: (James Grech, CEO) No, we have all necessary permits and regulatory approvals. Our focus is on development, getting the prep plant up and running, and degassing the longwall section.

Q: How much capital has been spent on Centurion so far, and what is the expected spend for the second half of the year and beyond?

A: (Mark Spurbeck, CFO) We have spent about $200 million so far, with $81 million year-to-date. We expect to spend an additional $75 million in the second half, $165 million in 2025, and the remaining $30-$40 million in 2026, staying on budget at $489 million.

Q: What is driving the increase in expected PCI prices and the improved mix in the met segment?

A: (James Grech, CEO) The increase is primarily due to the recovery in PCI prices relative to the benchmark, driven by constrained supply and some buyers switching to Australian supply. There is also a slight improvement in the mix with semi-hard coal from Moorvale.

Q: Can you clarify the 25-year opportunity at Centurion and the expected annual production?

A: (Mark Spurbeck, CFO) The 4.7 million tons annual production over 25 years includes the Wards Well area, which extends the mine life and increases production. The initial years' guidance remains unchanged, and we plan to provide a comprehensive update in the second half of the year.

