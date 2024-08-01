Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Ball Corp (BALL, Financial) reported a strong operational performance in North America, with improved year-over-year results.

The company anticipates year-over-year earnings improvement in the second half of 2024, driven by operational efficiencies and cost management.

Ball Corp (BALL) expects to return over $1.6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2024.

The company has a strong balance sheet, with net debt to comparable EBITDA expected to be below 2.5 times by year-end 2024.

Ball Corp (BALL) is focused on advancing sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and aims for 10%+ per annum diluted EPS growth.

Negative Points

Lower volumes in South America, particularly in Argentina, impacted overall sales.

Consumer conditions in Argentina have deteriorated, affecting segment volumes.

The company faces potential risks from emerging market volatility, particularly in South America.

Ball Corp (BALL) anticipates higher net debt to comparable EBITDA by year-end due to tax payments related to the aerospace sale.

The company is operating in a volatile consumer backdrop, which may impact future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Ball Corp (BALL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the 9% growth in the media segment for 2Q and how you see it evolving into the back half of the year?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) The growth was driven by some relief from inflation, strengthening end consumer pockets, and aggressive pricing by some customers. We benefited from a favorable mix, particularly in Europe, where we have a heavier CSP and energy portfolio. We anticipate continued strong performance in Europe for the rest of the year.

Q: How is consumer affordability impacting your portfolio, particularly in North America?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) The U.S. market is unique, with growth at both the high and low ends of the market. The premium light beer segment is seeing trade-downs, and slower growth is evident in energy drinks. We've adjusted our cost structure accordingly and remain optimistic about future growth, especially if there are interest rate cuts and more clarity on the election.

Q: Are your customers planning more incremental net promotions or price reductions to drive growth?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) Innovation is focused on high-end brands, while the low end requires competitive pricing. The middle segment, particularly premium light beer, will need different pricing mechanisms to drive volume. We are helping customers with innovation and supply chain efficiencies to manage costs.

Q: How has Ball's North American capacity changed since 2019?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) We have increased capacity and have room for further growth. Our customer portfolio in the CSD side has been beneficial, contributing positively to our volumes.

Q: Can you reconcile your short-term growth view with your long-term EPS growth target of 10% plus?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) Despite a challenging Q3 due to a significant R&D tax credit impact last year, we expect to achieve 10% plus EPS growth in Q4 and beyond. This growth will be driven by cost savings, lower interest expenses, and share repurchases.

Q: What is your outlook for the South American market, particularly given the challenges in Argentina?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) Despite challenges in Argentina, we are optimistic about Brazil, where demand remains strong. We expect sequential earnings and volume improvement in South America as we enter the summer selling season.

Q: How far along are you in improving plant efficiencies and standardizing best practices?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) We are in the early innings of this process, which will allow us to consistently deliver growth by gaining more productivity and efficiency in our plants. This will translate into less capital required for growth.

Q: How do you see the trajectory of the Brazilian market and your competitive positioning there?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) We are encouraged by the economic conditions in Brazil, with moderate to low inflation and improving employment. We expect the can to continue gaining market share, and we are well-positioned for growth in the region.

Q: Can you comment on European can shipments versus underlying consumption growth?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) We do not anticipate destocking in Europe. The market is tight, and we are seeing actual consumption growth. We are benefiting from favorable pricing and increased can share in certain regions.

Q: Do you still have any capacity curtailments in your network?

A: (Daniel William Fisher, Chairman & CEO) We have curtailments in South America due to seasonality but very few in North America and none in Europe. Our utilization rates are high, indicating a healthy industry position.

