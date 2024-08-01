Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Performance Materials delivered a fourth straight quarter of 50%-plus EBITDA margins.

Advanced Polymer Technologies saw a third straight quarter of volume growth.

Operational efficiencies in Performance Materials led to lower energy usage and cost savings.

Termination of the CTO supply contract is expected to improve profitability in the Performance Chemicals segment.

Consolidated EBITDA margins improved by 80 basis points to 26%.

Negative Points

Second-quarter sales were down 19% due to repositioning actions in Performance Chemicals and adverse weather conditions.

Performance Chemicals segment experienced a 35% decline in sales and a 79% drop in EBITDA.

A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $349 million was recorded for the Performance Chemicals segment.

Free cash flow guidance for the full year was revised from $75 million to slightly positive due to the $100 million CTO contract termination fee.

Industrial market recovery remains weaker than anticipated, impacting revenue growth.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Ingevity Corp (NGVT, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you explain the impact of high-cost CTO pressures and how they will change in the future?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: We expect the price we pay for CTO to drop by half starting in Q2 2025, as we will be procuring it in the open market rather than through high-cost contracts. This will significantly reduce our costs.

Q: How will the wet weather impact paving business revenue, and will it be made up next year?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: The weather has delayed paving projects, but if conditions improve, we may see a stronger Q4. If not, these projects will likely roll over to next year, as funding and plans are typically carried forward.

Q: What is the expected timeline for realizing the $30-$35 million savings from the Crossett rationalization?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: The plant will cease operations shortly, and the full benefits will be realized in 2025. The savings will be relatively modest in 2024 but will ramp up significantly next year.

Q: What will be the capacity utilization for refining at North Charleston after the changes?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: Utilization will improve as we move operations from Crossett to Charleston. We have room to expand capacity as needed through de-bottlenecking and other modest investments.

Q: Can you discuss the sustainability of the revenue run rate in the Performance Materials business?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: We feel confident that the current revenue environment will persist, driven by the value of our products and operational efficiencies. We expect strong performance for the remainder of 2024 and into the next couple of years.

Q: Are there any sequential improvements expected in paving, and are restructuring savings included in this year's guidance?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: The impact of restructuring savings will be modest in 2024, with more significant benefits in 2025. Paving performance will depend on weather conditions in the coming months.

Q: What is the expected run rate for Performance Chemicals sales heading into 2025?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: The sales impact of shutting Crossett will be minimal as operations are transferred to Charleston. The annualized sales for 2024 should provide a baseline for 2025.

Q: What gives you confidence that CTO prices will be better in Q2 2025?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: We have clarity on market prices and expect them to be significantly lower than our current contract prices. The weaker economic environment and reduced demand should keep prices muted.

Q: What are the profitability expectations for the Industrial Specialties business going forward?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: We aim to return the business to acceptable profitability levels through cost structure reductions and CTO savings. We will continue to assess the portfolio and make adjustments as needed.

Q: How significant is energy cost as a component of COGS in Performance Materials?

A: John Fortson, President, CEO, and Director: Energy costs are very significant, second only to raw materials like sawdust and phosphoric acid. Lower energy costs have been a major driver of improved margins.

