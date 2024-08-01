NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Occupancy and Increased Guidance

NNN REIT Inc (NNN) reports robust performance with high occupancy rates and raised financial guidance.

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Occupancy Rate: 99.3%, above the long-term average of 98%.
  • Core FFO per Share Guidance: Increased by $0.02 to $3.30.
  • Recapture Rate: 158% for the quarter, 102% year-to-date.
  • Property Sales: 14 properties sold, raising $67 million.
  • Disposition Guidance: Increased lower end to $100 million from $80 million.
  • Acquisitions: $110 million invested in 16 new properties at a 7.9% initial cash cap rate.
  • Debt Maturity: Average debt maturity of 12.6 years, next maturity in Q4 2025.
  • Quarterly Core FFO: $0.83 per share, up 3.8% from $0.80 per share a year ago.
  • AFFO: $0.84 per share, up 5% from $0.80 per share a year ago.
  • Lease Termination Fee Income: $2.1 million for the quarter.
  • G&A Expense: $11.8 million for the quarter, 5.4% of revenues.
  • AFFO Dividend Payout Ratio: 67.1% for the first half of 2024.
  • Annual Base Rent: $837.6 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Equity Issuance: $13 million in net proceeds at over $42 per share.
  • Debt Issuance: $500 million of 5.5% notes due in 10 years.
  • Debt Payoff: $350 million of 3.9% notes paid off.
  • Available Liquidity: $1.2 billion at quarter end.
  • Net Debt to Gross Book Assets: 41.6%.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: 5.5x at June 30.
  • Interest and Fixed Charge Coverage: 4.2x for the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • NNN REIT Inc (NNN, Financial) maintained high occupancy levels of 99.3%, above their long-term average of roughly 98%.
  • The company increased the midpoint of core FFO per share guidance by $0.02 to $3.30.
  • NNN REIT Inc (NNN) achieved a 158% recapture rate from prior rent during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date recapture to 102%, above historical levels of approximately 70%.
  • The company sold 14 properties, raising $67 million of proceeds to be reinvested into new acquisitions.
  • NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has a strong balance sheet with a leading 12.6-year average debt maturity and no debt maturing until the fourth quarter of 2025.

Negative Points

  • NNN REIT Inc (NNN) reported $2.1 million of lease termination fee income, which is relatively high and may not be sustainable.
  • The company has two tenants in bankruptcy, Badcock Furniture (0.7% of rent) and Rite Aid, which could pose risks.
  • Real estate expenses net of tenant reimbursements have been running higher than expected, leading to an increase in guidance for these expenses.
  • The company faces competition in the acquisition market, which could impact future acquisition opportunities.
  • NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has exposure to sectors like furniture and home furnishings, which are currently struggling.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of NNN REIT Inc (NNN)'s Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide some updated color on the transaction market and where cap rates have been trending thus far in the 3Q?
A: Stephen Horn, CEO: The overall market is seeing an increase in deal volume and larger portfolios hitting the market. Cap rates for the third quarter are expected to be in line with the second quarter, with slight variations of 5-10 basis points.

Q: Can you share more color on the dispositions made in the quarter, particularly the rationale for divestments and the depth of the buyer pool?
A: Stephen Horn, CEO: We sold 14 assets, 11 of which were income-producing. The sales were a mix of defensive and opportunistic moves, including exiting non-core multi-tenant assets and selling properties at accretive cap rates.

Q: Are you seeing any trends in lease termination fees, and are there specific categories these are falling under?
A: Kevin Habicht, CFO: Lease termination fees are episodic and difficult to predict. The recent increase is not indicative of a trend but rather specific situations, such as properties with condemnation proceeds or underperforming stores.

Q: Are there any tenants in your top 20 list on your watch list, and how are you monitoring their performance?
A: Kevin Habicht, CFO: We are closely monitoring tenants like Fishes and AMC Moly theaters. While AMC's situation has improved, other tenants like At Home and Big Lots are also on our watch list due to industry struggles.

Q: How are consumer trends, particularly strain on the low-end consumer, impacting your tenants?
A: Stephen Horn, CEO: Our rent coverage ratios have been stable across industries. While we account for potential consumer softness in underwriting, our portfolio's performance remains strong due to our business model of selecting above-average properties for sale leasebacks.

Q: Are you seeing increased competition in the transaction market, particularly from private equity buyers?
A: Stephen Horn, CEO: The market remains highly competitive, but we haven't seen new entrants due to the banking market's current state. Our business model of repeat deals with current tenants provides ample opportunities to meet acquisition targets.

Q: What does bad debt look like this year, especially with Conn's bankruptcy and Walgreens store closures?
A: Kevin Habicht, CFO: We assume about 100 basis points of rent loss annually, but actual losses have historically been closer to 30-50 basis points. We don't see a need to change this assumption for this year.

Q: Are you hearing concerns from tenants in the QSR sector given the sector's weakness?
A: Stephen Horn, CEO: No, we haven't received any cautionary signals from our QSR tenants. Our QSR portfolio's rent coverage remains solid.

Q: How are you thinking about share issuances going forward to build dry powder for 2025?
A: Kevin Habicht, CFO: We don't need to issue equity as over two-thirds of our acquisitions can be funded with free cash flow and dispositions. We'll issue equity only when it's well-priced.

Q: Are there particular areas or sectors where you're seeing the most opportunities for the remainder of the year?
A: Stephen Horn, CEO: We're seeing increased activity in the convenience store and auto service sectors. Family entertainment is also showing promise, while carwash and QSR activities have been less frequent recently.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.