Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW, Financial) delivered total revenue of $6.9 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.78, both exceeding the high end of their guidance.

The Global Components segment showed solid financial results, with signs of incremental improvement across several market segments.

Operating margin for the second quarter was 4.3%, well above levels experienced at the low point of previous cyclical corrections.

Sequential growth in revenue was observed in Asia, particularly in China, driven by mild improvement in industrial and compute verticals.

The company generated $320 million in operating cash flow in the second quarter and over $1.3 billion over the last 12 months, indicating strong cash generation capabilities.

Negative Points

Consolidated sales for the second quarter were down 19% versus the prior year.

Gross margin of 12.3% was down approximately 20 basis points sequentially and versus prior year, driven primarily by the overall mix of business in their two segments.

The Americas region experienced a slight decline, with broader industrial and transportation markets remaining in decline.

The Q3 outlook indicates a modest sequential decline in the ECS business, reflecting typical seasonal patterns.

The company is still navigating the later stages of a prolonged inventory correction throughout the electronics supply chain.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you expecting revenue growth in the second half over the first half?

A: Yes, we are expecting a better second half than the first half. This is due to improvements in our components business and typical ECS seasonality later in the year. (Sean J. Kerins, President, CEO & Director)

Q: Can you provide more details on the inventory investments?

A: We are managing inventory carefully, with a focus on IP&E due to its strategic importance. We are preparing for future growth while being cautious. (Sean J. Kerins, President, CEO & Director)

Q: What is your outlook for the components business in the second half?

A: We expect steady improvement in the components business, with modest recovery in Asia and North America. Europe is still in correction, but we are optimistic about sequential growth in Q4. (Sean J. Kerins, President, CEO & Director)

Q: How do you see the gross margins evolving in the next quarter?

A: The EPS decline quarter-on-quarter is due to volume decline and typical ECS seasonality. We expect operating margins to be relatively stable in Q3. (Sean J. Kerins, President, CEO & Director)

Q: Can you elaborate on the recovery in China and its impact on your business?

A: We saw sequential growth in Asia, particularly in China, driven by industrial and compute verticals. However, other verticals remain soft. We expect more typical seasonality in the region. (Sean J. Kerins, President, CEO & Director)

Q: What are your priorities for cash use going forward?

A: Our priorities remain investing in organic growth, considering M&A at the right price, and balancing share repurchase with debt management. (Rajesh K. Agrawal, SVP & CFO)

Q: How are you participating in the AI market, and what is its revenue contribution?

A: We are involved in AI through supply chain management and cloud solutions. While it's early to quantify the revenue, we believe AI will be significant for our future growth. (Sean J. Kerins, President, CEO & Director)

Q: What drove the sequential growth in ECS margins, and what should we expect in Q3?

A: The growth was due to business mix and billings. We expect typical seasonality in Q3, leading to a sequential decline in margins. (Rajesh K. Agrawal, SVP & CFO)

Q: How do you view the current inventory levels and future investments?

A: We are comfortable with our inventory mix and expect to maintain stable inventory turns. We will invest as the market firms to support supplier growth. (Sean J. Kerins, President, CEO & Director)

Q: What is your outlook for free cash flow and inventory trends in the second half?

A: We expect strong cash generation, with continued investments in inventory where needed, particularly in IP&E. Our cash conversion cycle is at a good level. (Rajesh K. Agrawal, SVP & CFO)

