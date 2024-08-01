Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Antero Midstream Corp (AM, Financial) reported a 5% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter, reaching $255 million.

Free cash flow after dividends during the quarter was $43 million, a 41% increase compared to the second quarter of last year.

The company successfully closed a $70 million acquisition from Summit Midstream, which was immediately accretive to free cash flow.

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) maintained its leverage at 3.1 times despite the acquisition, highlighting the attractive purchase price and immediate accretion to free cash flow.

The company received an upgrade from S&P to double-B plus on its corporate credit rating, marking the fourth ratings increase since the end of 2020.

Negative Points

There was a notable decline in water volumes, dropping to about 81,000 barrels a day from 113,000 barrels a day in the first quarter.

The company is currently running only one completion crew, which may impact future volumes and operational efficiency.

The deferred pad at Antero Resources could potentially delay the gathering and compression of volumes from five wells, affecting future guidance.

The company faces challenges in securing third-party opportunities, particularly in Ohio, despite ongoing conversations.

There is uncertainty regarding the timing and impact of the buyback program, which is contingent on achieving the three times leverage target.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Was the potential delay in gathering and compressing volumes from the deferred pad at AR reflected in your most recent guidance update?

A: Yes, the delay is currently included in the guidance update. Any further deferral would still fall within the provided guidance range.

Q: Can you explain the decline in water volumes in the second quarter despite an increase in serviced wells?

A: The decline is related to the timing of well servicing. A seven-well pad began servicing at the end of June, with most volume expected in the third quarter. The decline also reflects AR's shift from two completion crews to one.

Q: What is the thought process on buybacks once the three times leverage target is achieved?

A: We expect to start the buyback program in the second half of the year, utilizing the $500 million authorization over a short timeframe, given current leverage trends.

Q: Can you provide more details on the drivers of base business growth and the increased 2024 EBITDA guidance following the Summit Midstream acquisition?

A: The acquisition added about $15 million to 2024 EBITDA. The base business growth is driven by maintenance capital at AR, CPI on fees, and flat volumes year-over-year, leading to low single-digit EBITDA growth.

Q: Should we expect a similar number of wells to be brought into service in Q3 as in Q2?

A: Yes, Q3 should see a similar level of well service, with a slight step down from Q2. Q4 should mirror Q1 levels, assuming two completion crews are run.

Q: How does AR having one less completion crew impact volumes, and what are the expectations for the number of completion crews for the rest of the year?

A: With one completion crew, volumes should remain flat at around 80,000 barrels a day in Q3. If two completion crews are run in Q4, volumes should be similar to Q1 levels.

Q: How sensitive is the timing of the buyback program to the deferral at AR?

A: The timing of the buyback program is not significantly impacted by the deferral at AR, given the overall debt levels.

Q: Can you provide an update on third-party opportunities?

A: Conversations on third-party opportunities, particularly in Ohio, are ongoing. However, securing third-party deals remains challenging.

Q: What is driving the increase in rates for both gas and water quarter-over-quarter?

A: The increase in gas rates is due to the accounting treatment of the Summit bolt-on acquisition. There should be no significant impact on water rates.

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the Summit Midstream acquisition on high-pressure gathering rates?

A: The change in high-pressure gathering rates is due to the accounting treatment of the Summit acquisition, which added about $20 million in annual EBITDA.

