Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial) exceeded revenue expectations and successfully managed operating expenses lower in Q2 2024.

The company raised its full-year guidance, projecting sector-leading core FFO and same-store revenue growth.

Strong internal growth driven by better-than-expected demand and a tilt towards renting versus buying a home.

Continued progress with operating model transformation, driving meaningful operating efficiencies and ancillary revenue streams.

Development projects are outperforming, with new communities achieving an impressive initial stabilized yield of 7.7%.

Negative Points

Bad debt remains elevated, partially offsetting revenue gains.

Higher same-store operating expense growth expected in Q3, projected to increase about 6% year-over-year.

Challenges in the District of Columbia due to weaker demand and ongoing supply issues.

Continued high levels of new supply in some expansion regions like Dallas and Charlotte, impacting performance.

Slow court processes in regions like New York and New Jersey, leading to prolonged bad debt issues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the strong growth expected in the fourth quarter and if it signals anything about earnings growth going forward?

A: The fourth quarter is expected to have a sequential increase in earnings, primarily driven by seasonal declines in operating expenses and continued growth in same-store revenue. However, it is too early to provide specific guidance for 2025. The sequential growth from Q3 to Q4 is mainly due to seasonal patterns and ongoing revenue management initiatives.

Q: What is the expected lease rate growth for the back half of the year, and how does it compare across different regions?

A: Lease rate growth is expected to be around 3% for the back half of the year. The East Coast regions are expected to outperform relative to the Sunbelt and West Coast regions, with Seattle being an exception due to its strong performance. The overall trend is consistent with historical seasonal patterns.

Q: Can you explain the dynamics behind the expected rise in same-store expenses in the third quarter?

A: The increase in same-store expenses in Q3 is due to seasonal upticks in redecorating, utilities, and marketing expenses, as well as timing-related increases in routine expenses. This is a typical seasonal pattern, and expenses are expected to decline sequentially in Q4.

Q: How does the build-to-rent (BTR) model compare to traditional multifamily in terms of yields and operating margins?

A: The BTR model, particularly townhome developments, offers similar yields and operating margins to traditional multifamily communities. This model is increasingly being adopted in expansion regions where land economics are favorable.

Q: What are the expected yields for the new development starts in 2024, and how do they compare to the development rights pipeline?

A: The new development starts in 2024 are expected to yield around 6.4%. The yields vary by geography, with higher yields in the Northeast and lower yields in expansion regions. The development rights pipeline is expected to yield similarly, depending on hard costs and market conditions.

Q: What is the average cap rate for recent acquisitions, and what is the expected acquisition volume for the rest of the year?

A: The average cap rate for recent acquisitions is around 5%. The company expects to acquire an additional $300 million worth of assets before the end of the year, focusing on opportunities that offer attractive pricing below replacement costs.

Q: Are there any changes in resident behavior or price sensitivity across markets?

A: There are no significant changes in resident behavior. However, the percentage of move-outs due to rent increases is above historical norms, while move-outs to purchase homes are significantly lower. Renting remains the more affordable option in most markets.

Q: How is the regulatory environment affecting the company's operations, particularly with the potential for national rent control?

A: The company is actively engaged with local and national associations to address regulatory challenges. While there is concern about national rent control, the focus is on educating policymakers about the negative impact on housing supply. The company is optimistic that more effective policies will be pursued.

Q: Are there any unusual competitive behaviors in expansion markets due to supply deliveries?

A: The competitive behaviors in expansion markets are typical, with the use of concessions being the primary strategy to attract tenants. There are no unusual business practices observed beyond the standard competitive responses to new supply.

Q: What is the company's strategy for exiting the Connecticut market, and how does it impact the overall portfolio?

A: The company is nearly complete with exiting the Connecticut market, having sold around 15 assets in recent years. The decision to exit is based on optimizing the portfolio and reallocating capital to more strategic markets.

