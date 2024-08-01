RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Record Free Cash Flow

RingCentral Inc (RNG) reports a 10% year-over-year revenue increase and sets a new quarterly record for levered free cash flow.

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $593 million, up 10% year-over-year.
  • Subscription Revenue: $567 million, up 10% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: 20.9%, above guidance.
  • Levered Free Cash Flow: $109 million, a quarterly record.
  • ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue): $2.43 billion, up 9% year-over-year.
  • Contact Center ARR: $390 million, up 19% year-over-year.
  • Stock-Based Compensation: 15% of total revenue, down 470 basis points year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP EPS Guidance for Q3 2024: $0.92 to $0.93.
  • Full-Year Subscription Revenue Guidance: $2.282 billion to $2.28 billion, representing 9% growth.
  • Full-Year Total Revenue Guidance: $2.393 billion to $2.399 billion, representing 9% growth.
  • Full-Year Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $3.62 to $3.67.
  • Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance: $395 to $400 million.
Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Total revenue rose 10% to $593 million, exceeding guidance.
  • Operating margin improved to 20.9%, above guidance.
  • Strong traction with new products, particularly RingCX.
  • Record levered free cash flow of $109 million.
  • Enterprise business showed double-digit year-over-year growth.

Negative Points

  • Continued challenging macro environment impacting small businesses.
  • Stock-based compensation remains high at 15% of total revenue.
  • Overall upsell continues to be impacted by macroeconomic factors.
  • Subscription revenue growth is slowing, projected at 8% for Q3.
  • Significant reliance on large enterprise deals, which may not be sustainable long-term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss why RingCentral should be a market share consolidator and how your product portfolio supports pricing discipline?
A: Vladimir Shmunis, CEO: We aim to continue our profitable growth strategy and evaluate opportunities to accelerate growth and profitability. We lead the market in UCaaS and are gaining traction in CCaaS with our RingCX platform. Our diverse product portfolio, including RingCX and RingSense, supports our pricing discipline and market leadership.

Q: What kind of use cases are driving the traction for RingCX, and how do you position against competitors in the cloud contact center market?
A: Vladimir Shmunis, CEO: RingCX is a modern AI-first contact center seamlessly integrated with our flagship RingCentral Office product. It resonates well due to its simplicity, ease of use, and disruptive pricing. We see strong demand from existing customers and new prospects, and it is driving significant growth in our contact center ARR.

Q: Can you provide insights into the stabilization trends across different customer segments and regions?
A: Vladimir Shmunis, CEO: Our enterprise segment continues to outperform small businesses, which is expected given the macro environment. We are seeing stabilization in the SMB segment and strong traction internationally, particularly with our GSP partners like Vodafone. We expect continued growth both domestically and internationally.

Q: How should we think about the opportunity to expand the GSP base over time, and what percentage of ARR could this represent?
A: Vladimir Shmunis, CEO: Our GSP practice is unique and differentiated, contributing around 10% of our ARR. We see significant growth potential as we add new logos and expand with existing partners. GSPs will continue to be a core asset and growth driver, potentially increasing their contribution to our overall growth.

Q: Are you seeing more opportunities to go upmarket through traditional channels or GSPs?
A: Vladimir Shmunis, CEO: Most GSPs are positioned for small to medium-sized businesses, but we are seeing opportunities to expand with them as they get more comfortable with our products. Our enterprise leads primarily come through traditional channel partners, but GSPs are also contributing to our growth in this segment.

Q: How does the new Microsoft Dynamics contact center announcement impact RingCentral and the broader industry?
A: Vladimir Shmunis, CEO: We are happy with our Teams integration and open to integrating with Microsoft contact center products. Our RingCX product is competitive and seamlessly integrated with our UCaaS solution, offering reliability and security. We see a role for coexistence with Microsoft and other products, and the majority of contact center seats are still on-prem, providing growth opportunities for all.

Q: Can you discuss the mechanics behind the subscription revenue beat and its impact on the rest of the year?
A: Sonalee Parekh, CFO: The revenue beat was driven by better-than-expected progress from new products like RingCX and strong double-digit growth in enterprise sales. We also saw stabilization in the SMB segment and increased deal sizes in the enterprise segment. We are guiding based on current expectations and do not anticipate any significant changes in the macro environment.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the growth in your contact center ARR, and how much is driven by RingCX?
A: Sonalee Parekh, CFO: While we don't break out specific contributions, RingCX is driving significant growth in our contact center ARR. The number of customers and net new bookings for RingCX have grown substantially, and it is tracking ahead of our expectations. Over time, RingCX will become a more meaningful part of our overall contact center ARR.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.