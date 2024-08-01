Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT, Financial) achieved profitable market share growth despite industry challenges.

The company delivered strong financial results, generating $1,228 million in adjusted revenue, above the high end of their guidance range.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) expanded adjusted EBITDA margins quarter over quarter and year over year.

The company reported $0.06 of adjusted earnings per diluted share for the quarter.

Significant strides were made in expanding the servicing portfolio, adding 67,000 new clients and approximately $21 billion in unpaid principal balance loans.

Negative Points

Affordability remains at historic lows due to persistently high mortgage rates and rising home prices.

The industry experienced weak home-buying activity with purchase applications dropping to the lowest levels in over three decades.

Macro uncertainty and affordability issues are keeping potential buyers on the sidelines.

Mortgage employment has decreased by 36% from its peak.

The company anticipates the mortgage market in Q3 will mirror the conditions of Q2, reflecting a subdued spring homebuying season.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide additional context for your overall market view and Q3 guidance, especially if we start to see Fed easing and the long end of the curve moves down?

A: Varun Krishna (CEO): The key question is not if the market will rebound, but when and how. We believe 2024 is better than 2023, and 2025 will be better than 2024. The mortgage market is expected to be around $1.7 trillion, up 8% from 2023. Despite not seeing the typical upswing associated with the spring buying season, we are determined to take market share. Our focus, track record, and unique assets will help us grow share in a large market. Brian Brown (CFO) added that Q3 guidance is tempered due to some uncertainty, but they are confident in taking share through the quarter and beyond.

Q: Are the share gains on the purchase side driven by a certain cohort or type of buyer? Are these gains apparent in both DTC and partner channels?

A: Varun Krishna (CEO): Profitable market share growth is our North Star metric. We are innovating faster, focusing on operational efficiency, and taking a first-funnel approach to every aspect of the business. We are doubling down on purchase as a strategic imperative, with innovations like AI-based verified approval letters and new purchase offerings. Brian Brown (CFO) added that share gains are coming from both direct-to-consumer and TPO channels, with a significant skew towards first-time homebuyers due to our digital experience and chat interactions.

Q: Can you dive into the gain on sale dynamic this quarter and why it held up better?

A: Varun Krishna (CEO): Gain on sale margins have improved due to capacity coming out of the system and our best-in-class capital markets team. Our diversified pools of loans create a premium for bondholders, contributing to higher gain on sale margins.

Q: What is the outlook for profitability from here? Can it continue to expand, or is it reliant on increasing volumes?

A: Varun Krishna (CEO): Profitability is driven by execution, efficiency, and strategic investments. We believe we can scale significantly while keeping fixed costs roughly the same. AI investments will increase our operating leverage, making our organization more productive and accelerating normalized profitability.

Q: Can you talk about Rocket's incremental capacity for originations and how AI investments like Rocket Logic will alleviate operational bottlenecks?

A: Varun Krishna (CEO): AI is our most strategic imperative, and Rocket Logic is built into every part of our experience. We are generating 300,000 transcripts weekly, automating 113 fields on mortgage applications. AI investments are improving efficiency, accuracy, and client experience. Brian Brown (CFO) added that they are focused on adding capacity through efficient means while keeping the fixed cost structure relatively similar.

Q: Can you give us color on your higher coupon servicing portfolio acquisitions and retention rates?

A: Varun Krishna (CEO): Our servicing portfolio is a strategic asset that allows us to play both offense and defense. We have strong market recapture capabilities, three times higher than the industry. We are investing strategically in servicing portfolios, providing new experiences to clients, and leveraging our technology infrastructure. Brian Brown (CFO) added that they have a nice recapture rate on acquired books, allowing them to pay a premium for acquisitions and realize value that others may not.

Q: Can you update us on your expense management and how you are prioritizing investments for growth and operational efficiencies?

A: Varun Krishna (CEO): Operational efficiency and expense management are part of our DNA. We are tough on non-key areas and prioritize investments with high ROI. We are allocating capital towards tech, AI, and data to drive growth and efficiency.

Q: How are you seeing the durability of demand for home equity loans, and what are the limiting factors for growth?

A: Varun Krishna (CEO): Home equity loans are a perfect product for the current market, with demand more than doubling year over year. Clients use these loans for various needs without affecting favorable rates. We launched an automated valuation model (AVM) in Q2, allowing clients to get cash in as little as seven days. The majority of clients are new to Rocket, making it a healthy and growing business.

Q: Are you finding that market share for first-time homebuyers is higher than for second-time homebuyers?

A: Varun Krishna (CEO): Purchase is a strategically elevated priority. We are investing in segmenting clients, building experiences, and leveraging technology to meet their needs. Our servicing platform and broker platform are key parts of our purchase strategy. We are focused on understanding and nurturing clients throughout the home-buying journey to grow our purchase business.

