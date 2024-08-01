Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI, Financial) reported total revenue of $47.1 million for Q2 2024, showing an increase from $40.3 million in Q1 2024.

Net product revenue from Nerlynx sales was $44.4 million in Q2 2024, up from $40.3 million in Q1 2024.

The company has initiated a Phase II study of its investigational drug, Valicert, which could potentially lead to accelerated approval.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) received regulatory approvals for Nerlynx in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, and launched the drug in South Africa.

The company remains committed to maintaining positive net income and has implemented expense reductions to maximize operating cash flows.

Negative Points

Total revenue for Q2 2024 was below the $51.6 million reported in Q2 2023.

Royalty revenue decreased to $2.7 million in Q2 2024 from $3.5 million in Q1 2024 and $3.0 million in Q2 2023.

New prescriptions for Nerlynx were down approximately 9% compared to Q1 2024.

Total prescriptions for Nerlynx saw a 14% decline year over year.

The company experienced a decline in enrollments, which negatively impacted Q2 performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the planned disclosure around the Alesco Lung One trial in Q4? How rigid is the timeline for presenting data?

A: We currently have 12 patients enrolled in the Alesco Lung One trial, with several more in screening. We aim to present data by December, but the exact number of patients included will depend on enrollment progress. We prioritize providing early data to keep investors informed rather than waiting for a specific number of patients. The trial focuses on both safety and efficacy, particularly in reducing neutropenia with prophylactic G-CSF. The efficacy will be compared to previous studies, considering the impact of prior IO treatments.

Q: What are the expected outcomes for patients with specific genetic backgrounds on standard care, and how will your data compare?

A: The previous Lancet Oncology study did not include patients with prior IO treatments, which is now standard care. We will assess how this affects outcomes. For genetic subgroups like c-MET amplification or RB1 loss, these patients typically fare worse with standard care, which may indicate a higher risk group for our study.

Q: Can you clarify the changes in Nerlynx sales guidance during the quarter?

A: We did not change our Q2 revenue guidance for Nerlynx. Any discrepancies might be due to older presentations or errors on the website. We will investigate and correct any issues.

Q: What is the reason behind the significant increase in royalty revenue expected for Q3?

A: The lumpiness in royalty revenue is due to the timing of sales into the channel, particularly in China. We receive royalties based on sales into the channel rather than end-user demand, leading to periodic large shipments and corresponding revenue spikes.

Q: How are you addressing the decline in new patient starts and enrollments for Nerlynx?

A: We saw a 9% quarter-over-quarter decline in new patient starts and a 5% decline in enrollments. This pattern is typical, with enrollments increasing in Q1 and declining in Q2. We are focused on improving year-over-year enrollment comparisons and enhancing our commercial messaging to address these declines.

