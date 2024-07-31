Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC, Financial) achieved solid gross margins of approximately 19% in their specialty product business despite price deflation.

Volume growth in key specialty product categories such as millwork, engineered wood products, and siding helped offset declining lumber prices.

The company is modernizing its business with new technology, including an e-commerce solution and a world-class transportation management system.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) repurchased $15 million in stock during the second quarter, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The company's liquidity remains strong with $491 million in cash on hand and an undrawn revolver capacity of approximately $346 million.

Negative Points

Net sales were down 6% year-over-year, totaling $768 million for the second quarter.

Structural product revenues declined 7% due to lower lumber pricing and weaker structural volumes.

Gross margin for structural products came in at 7.9%, down from 11% in the same period last year.

The broader housing and building products market remains volatile, with builder confidence dropping sequentially throughout the quarter.

Repair and remodel spending continues to be lower than the elevated levels of 2022 and 2023, impacting overall demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide any more color on the cadence of specialty products volume growth as we move through the second quarter? Did you see any volume pickup in June as weather became more favorable? And what's driving the sequential volume improvement at the start of the third quarter?

A: (Andy Wamser, CFO) Specialty volumes were down low single-digits sequentially, but structural volumes were up double-digits as we started the quarter. (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) Seasonality contributed to volume increases, with a slow start in Q1 picking up in Q2 and continuing into early Q3.

Q: What was specialty products pricing in the second quarter? How should we think about the cadence of segment year-over-year price deflation as we move through the back half? Could segment pricing get closer to flat by the fourth quarter or do you think year-over-year declines will spill into early next year?

A: (Andy Wamser, CFO) Specialty gross profit was down 6% in the quarter, implying high-to-mid-single-digit price deflation. We expect deflation to continue into Q3 and Q4, with improvement anticipated as we move into 2025. (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) Deflation is driven by market softness and builder sentiment, which has seen sequential drops.

Q: Any update on the M&A pipeline for especially bolt-on acquisitions? And any progress on the new greenfield initiatives?

A: (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) We have a robust pipeline of M&A targets and are actively exploring greenfield opportunities with real estate evaluations and lease negotiations underway. Both M&A and greenfield initiatives are core to our strategy for growing net sales and volumes.

Q: Given what's happened to rates in the last few months, how are conversations with customers progressing? Are you seeing any green shoots or better visibility into recovery?

A: (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) There's general agreement that the remainder of this year will be soft, with meaningful recovery expected in 2025. Initial rate cuts will jumpstart the housing recovery, but sustained reductions are necessary for a full recovery.

Q: Do you envision the recovery happening initially better within R&R or new home construction customers?

A: (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) Third-party data suggests R&R will be flat to slightly up next year, with single-family housing starts also expected to improve. HELOC rates coming down could lead to larger remodel projects.

Q: Does the macro discussion change the timeline for implementing technology, digital initiatives, and greenfield activity?

A: (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) The timeline remains on schedule. We aim to position ourselves for above-market growth when the recovery cycle begins. We are in the early stages of our digital transformation and greenfield strategy.

Q: How are you thinking about the balance between M&A opportunities, share repurchases, and greenfield expansion? What do the economics look like for each?

A: (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) M&A and greenfield opportunities are not mutually exclusive and have different drivers. (Andy Wamser, CFO) We aim to invest in the highest returning opportunities and maintain a balanced approach to capital allocation, including share repurchases.

Q: Could you update us on the competitive environment and how it ties into specialty margins going forward?

A: (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) The market is competitive, but our business and operational initiatives help us compete effectively. We focus on value-added services, delivery propositions, and inventory management to maintain solid margins. (Andy Wamser, CFO) We expect specialty margins to hold in the 18% to 19% range.

Q: Are there any specialty product categories where inventory levels may be elevated? What is the overall appetite from customers to put inventory on the ground heading into the fall?

A: (Andy Wamser, CFO) We don't see heavy inventory in the system for key specialty categories. (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) With market softness, customers are less inclined to build up inventory, but our strategic inventory management helps maintain solid margins.

Q: What could drive improvement in specialty margins outside of volume?

A: (Shyamsundar Reddy, CEO) Focus on value-added services, delivery propositions, and expanding cutting capabilities. Expanding within existing distribution sites and shifting the product mix towards specialty sales will help maintain and improve margins.

