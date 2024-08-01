Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Open Text Corp (OTEX, Financial) achieved 7% cloud revenue growth in fiscal '24 and is targeting up to 5% organic cloud growth in fiscal '25.

The company delivered $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA dollars or 34% in fiscal '24, with expectations to increase this to 35%-36% in fiscal '26.

Open Text Corp (OTEX) plans to return $570 million-plus to shareholders in fiscal '25, representing over 90% of free cash flows allocated to dividends and share repurchases.

The company has a strong focus on talent, with a record high employee retention rate of 92%-plus and a majority of its workforce being Gen Y and Z.

Open Text Corp (OTEX) signed the largest cloud contracts in its history in fiscal '24, with a cloud renewal rate in the low 90s and $701 million in new cloud bookings, representing 33% year-over-year growth.

Negative Points

Total revenue for Q4 was down 8.6% year-over-year, primarily due to the AMC divestiture and lower license revenue.

The company experienced a 5.5% decline in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in Q4, reflecting challenges in maintaining consistent growth.

Despite strong cloud growth, the license to cloud transition continues to impact overall financial results, with license revenue expected to be constant plus or minus 1% in fiscal '25.

The divestiture of the AMC business and business optimization planning required significant corporate attention, impacting Q4 results.

Open Text Corp (OTEX) faces challenges in achieving its ambitious margin expansion goals, with a need to balance higher revenues, lower cloud costs, and more automation to reach its targets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help us understand how much of the Q4 results, especially on the license side, were macro-related versus internal factors?

A: It was not macro-related. The results were due to our continued license to cloud transition and the completion of two strategic programs: the divestiture of the AMC business and detailed business optimization planning. These programs required significant corporate attention and impacted Q4, but they are now complete.

Q: How much of the margin progression you outlined for the coming years is due to efficiency gains versus growing revenue on a controlled cost base?

A: The margin progression will be driven by a combination of higher revenues, continued talent design and location balancing, improved cloud margins, and the deployment of autonomous features in Titanium X. Additionally, leveraging AI internally and adding more SaaS workloads will contribute to the margin expansion.

Q: Were there any sub-areas within your portfolio where you saw relatively stronger or weaker performance?

A: Our content business is performing incredibly strong, and we expect content, business network, and ITOM to be standouts for us. We have factored in the current macroeconomic conditions into our outlook for the year.

Q: How did the trend of ramping deals in cloud bookings impact revenue recognition this quarter?

A: The trend was consistent quarter over quarter. We ended the year with 33% bookings growth, translating into up to 5% cloud organic growth in fiscal '25. We have increased our bookings target to 25% for the upcoming quarter.

Q: Given your plans for capital return, will M&A take a backseat in the upcoming year?

A: Our focus for fiscal '25 is on cloud organic growth, capturing large margin opportunities, and delivering the largest capital return in our history. M&A remains part of our strategy, but we are currently prioritizing buying back our stock as it offers the highest return.

Q: Can you provide more color on customer interest in AI and content management?

A: We are engaged in hundreds of discussions around AI, which is helping us win new business. Customers are focused on solving big problems with AI, such as optimizing billion-dollar supply chains and contracts. The costs and time to value for AI are coming down, and we expect steady progress with more use cases emerging.

Q: How have you altered your approach to the sales organization given the uncertain macro environment?

A: We are focusing on being excellent at the basics and bringing rigor to our commercial strategy. This includes leveraging technology like AI internally to boost efficiency and focusing on cross-selling opportunities within our specialized business cloud sales force.

Q: What are the biggest drivers for organic growth in your detailed plan?

A: The biggest drivers for organic growth are our people, the expansion of our business clouds, the deployment of Titanium X, and our partner ecosystem expansion. We are also focusing on driving security and AI across all our offerings.

Q: Can you provide more details on the restructuring announced a few weeks ago and its impact on margins?

A: The restructuring focused on continued efficiencies in talent structure, regions, and management layers. We are also investing in 800 new positions in sales and services. This restructuring, combined with these investments, will result in a net increase in EBITDA by 100 basis points.

Q: How should we think about management compensation in light of the revised capital allocation strategy?

A: Our compensation program includes higher bars on leadership for both growth and margin. Annual compensation is based on revenue and margin, while longer-term compensation is tied to stock performance benchmarked to the Nasdaq.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.