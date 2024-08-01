Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Record Q2 revenue and operating earnings, with products and SI revenue up 15% and operating earnings up 56%.

Increased earnings per share by 22% and generated $180 million of operating cash flow.

Strong performance in video security with a 10% revenue increase and command center revenue up 9%.

Raised both revenue and earnings guidance for the full year based on robust demand.

Successful integration of recent acquisitions, contributing to growth and expanding the product portfolio.

Negative Points

Flat revenue in software and services, excluding the UK home office impact.

International Q2 revenue down 7% due to the Airwave charge control.

Ending total backlog decreased by approximately $300 million or 2% versus last year.

Higher operating expenses in Q2, up $38 million due to higher employee incentives and acquisitions.

Potential slight dilution in the second half of the year from recent acquisitions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the outperformance in LMR, what inning are we in the LMR refresh cycle? How should we think about the business moving into the second half?

A: Gregory Brown (CEO): We're pleased with the device refresh and the newer portfolio. The APX NEXT family will account for less than one-fourth of public safety device shipments this year, indicating significant opportunity. The demand for LMR products, services, and devices remains strong. Jason Winkler (CFO): Our outlook for LMR has increased to mid- to high single-digit growth for the full year, driven by both products and software/services.

Q: Has there been any change in customer cadence with the transition from on-prem to cloud in the video business?

A: Gregory Brown (CEO): We anticipated a $40 million headwind this year due to the prem to cloud transition. In Q2, our video software business grew 24%, with cloud adoption exponentially higher. The transition is performing as expected, with strong cloud adoption.

Q: Can you provide an overview of the current M&A landscape and potential opportunities?

A: Gregory Brown (CEO): The M&A funnel is quite active with interesting opportunities. We have the balance sheet capacity with net debt to EBITDA of about 1.0 and a recent upgrade to BBB. We will remain disciplined and focused on how and where we deploy capital. Jason Winkler (CFO): We increased our operating cash flow expectations to $2.25 billion, reflecting confidence in our ability to generate cash flow.

Q: How should we think about backlog performance this quarter?

A: Gregory Brown (CEO): Total backlog is up year-over-year when excluding the UK home office. Product backlog decreased due to improved supply lead times, which enabled strong LMR shipments. Overall, we expect total backlog to be comparable to slightly up from last year. Jason Winkler (CFO): Last year's Q2 had significant product-related orders, which impacted the comparison.

Q: Can you explain the better-than-expected gross margins in Q2 and the outlook for the rest of the year?

A: Jason Winkler (CFO): We saw good growth due to improved supplier lead times. We expect 100 basis points of operating margin expansion for the year, up from 75%. Gross margins will remain comparable, and we will continue to invest in OpEx, with an expected increase of $130 million for the year.

Q: How big of an opportunity is there to better monetize the installed base through services?

A: John Molloy (COO): We see growth opportunities in cyber services, general scope increases, and managed network extensions. These opportunities often include additional services like body-worn cameras and video contracts. Gregory Brown (CEO): Managed service networks provide a platform for additional services, creating a flywheel effect.

Q: What is driving the increased adoption of cloud in video and command center solutions?

A: Mahesh Saptharishi (CTO): The end-to-end solution of video plus access control, amplified by cloud capabilities, is driving adoption. Cloud offers easier installation, configuration, and deployment, along with additional AI services. Gregory Brown (CEO): The success of acquisitions like OpenPath and AVA, and their integration, has also contributed to strong cloud adoption.

Q: Can you provide an update on the UK home office situation?

A: Gregory Brown (CEO): The UK Court of Appeal has decided to hear our case regarding the CMA ruling. The hearing is scheduled for November 11 and 12. We are currently operating under the imposed charge control, and our full-year guidance includes this impact.

Q: How are customers responding to the transition to premium versions of APX NEXT radios?

A: John Molloy (COO): Customers have been very receptive to APX NEXT, appreciating its ease of use, LTE capabilities, and integration with our Command Central suite. About 25% of devices shipped this year will be APX NEXT, indicating a multi-year upgrade phenomenon.

Q: Should we expect the year-over-year growth rate for the LMR product line to be volatile?

A: Gregory Brown (CEO): The 15% growth in Q2 was due to improved supply lead times. For the full year, we expect mid- to high single-digit growth for LMR. The average device renewal cycle is about eight years, and the strong adoption of APX NEXT is contributing to growth.

